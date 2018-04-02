top
Suicide: The Ripple Effect, film screening & discussion
by WTUL News & Views
Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 7:32 AM
WTUL was joined in conversation by Robin Cilluffa, mental health advocate, and Janet Hayes, president of Healing Minds NOLA, to discuss the upcoming film screening and panel discussion of Suicide: The Ripple Effect, which tells the story of survivor Kevin Hinds.
Download Audio (263.4mb)
[ Audio: Twenty-six minutes and six seconds ]

The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive, and has become the worlds most prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.

In this episode, we explore the needs of those affected by mental illness and the social and political efforts and action we could take to support this population and our society at large.

Suicide: The Ripple Effect will be shown on Thursday, April 19th at 7:30 pm at the AMC Palace 20 in Elmwood, Louisiana. To reserve tickets, visit https://gathr.us/screening/22847.
For more information, you can email rippleeffectneworleans [at] gmail.com.
http://suicidetherippleeffect.com
