Suicide: The Ripple Effect, film screening & discussion by WTUL News & Views

Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 7:32 AM

WTUL was joined in conversation by Robin Cilluffa, mental health advocate, and Janet Hayes, president of Healing Minds NOLA, to discuss the upcoming film screening and panel discussion of Suicide: The Ripple Effect, which tells the story of survivor Kevin Hinds.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/04/02/ripple_effect_wtul.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

