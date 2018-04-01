top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/26/2018
CopWatch Orientation
Date Saturday May 26
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sacramento Public Library - Belle Cooledge
5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
Mark your calendars

We are holding an orientation for folks to learn and commit to watching the police to ensure our community members' right are not violated.

This orientation is open to all people but we strongly encourage Black and Brown folks that live in over policed neighborhoods, to join us.

Over policed neighborhoods include:

Oak Park
Valley Hi
Del Paso Heights
Meadowview
Rancho Cordova
North Highlands
Carmichael
Fruitridge/South Oak Park
Florin
Midtown/Downtown

Join us!

When: March 17, 2018
Where: Colonial Heights Library
Time: 6:00-7:30pm
Address: 4799 Stockton Blvd, 95820
sm_cop_watch_orientation_black_lives_matter_sacramento.jpg
original image (842x473)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3737020530...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 11:30 PM
