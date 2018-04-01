From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|CopWatch Orientation
|Date
|Saturday May 26
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Sacramento Public Library - Belle Cooledge
5600 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
Mark your calendars
We are holding an orientation for folks to learn and commit to watching the police to ensure our community members' right are not violated.
This orientation is open to all people but we strongly encourage Black and Brown folks that live in over policed neighborhoods, to join us.
Over policed neighborhoods include:
Oak Park
Valley Hi
Del Paso Heights
Meadowview
Rancho Cordova
North Highlands
Carmichael
Fruitridge/South Oak Park
Florin
Midtown/Downtown
Join us!
When: March 17, 2018
Where: Colonial Heights Library
Time: 6:00-7:30pm
Address: 4799 Stockton Blvd, 95820
https://www.facebook.com/events/3737020530...
