Mark your calendars



We are holding an orientation for folks to learn and commit to watching the police to ensure our community members' right are not violated.



This orientation is open to all people but we strongly encourage Black and Brown folks that live in over policed neighborhoods, to join us.



Over policed neighborhoods include:



Oak Park

Valley Hi

Del Paso Heights

Meadowview

Rancho Cordova

North Highlands

Carmichael

Fruitridge/South Oak Park

Florin

Midtown/Downtown



Join us!



When: March 17, 2018

Where: Colonial Heights Library

Time: 6:00-7:30pm

Address: 4799 Stockton Blvd, 95820



https://www.facebook.com/events/3737020530... For more event information:

