|Fill The Court for Armani!
|Date
|Friday May 04
|Time
|8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Location Details
|
Lorenzo Patino Hall of Justice
651 I Street, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Court Date
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
DISCLAIMER: PLEASE BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR ANY CHANGES. THE COURT HAS BEEN KNOWN TO CHANGE LOCATIONS LAST MINUTE WHEN WE CREATE EVENTS LIKE THIS. WE WILL KEEP YOU UP TO DATE AS WE LEARN.
---------------------------------
FILL UP THE COURT ROOM FOR ARMANI LEE
This will be Armani's readiness hearing.
Armani has plead NOT GUILTY to police accusations that he shot at them, and therefore they tried to murder him.
Beat him in the jail.
Kept him in solitary for 2 months where 3 weeks of that time he wasn’t allowed time outside or to shower.
Keeping him isolated from others.
Trolling him with names like "Black Lives Matter Lee" and "Nine Lives Lee."
According to the family, officers shot him several times while he ran, and then once he fell, shot him close range...in his jaw.
Left him on the ground with the ambulance next to him, for around 30 minutes with no medical attention ....waiting for him to bleed out?
He still hasnt even been given all the surgeries he needs to remove the bullets from his body.
THIS CASE IS A MESS AND IT CAN ONLY GET MESSIER.
SO WE NEED TO BE THERE TO OBSERVE, TAKE NOTES, AND SHOW ARMANI WE GOT HIS BACK.
When: Thursday May 4th, 2018
Where: Lorenzo Patino Courthouse (Sac County Jail) Dept 62
Time: 8:30am (may change if location changes)
Address: 651 I Street, 95814
PLEASE COME!
If you want to write Armani
LEE, ARMANI X-3969057 8W211A
Sacramento County Main Jail
651 "I" Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
IT MUST HAVE FULL RETURN ADDRESS WITH FULL NAME IN ORDER FOR IT TO GET DELIVERED TO HIM.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 11:24 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1987154781...
