top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International | Anti-War | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Israeli Soldiers Shoot 49 Palestinians In Gaza Day After Killing Sixteen in Land Day Protest
by IMEMC
Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 8:56 PM
Israeli soldiers shot, Saturday, 49 Palestinians protesting on their lands, near border area, in several parts of the Gaza Strip.
gazaprotest.jpg
The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that the soldiers shot nine Palestinians east of Jabalia and one in Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, 16 east of Gaza city, 15 east of al-Boreij in central Gaza, in addition to six east of Rafah and two east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the coastal region.

All wounded Palestinians were rushed to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, while medics provided dozens with the needed treatment for the effects of teargas inhalation.

On Saturday at dawn, the soldiers fired several artillery shells into Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

In related news, Israeli navy ships opened fire, on Saturday evening, at Palestinian fishing boats, in Rafah.

The attack came just one day after Israeli soldiers killed sixteen unarmed Palestinians in the besieged coastal region, and injured nearly 1300 others.
http://imemc.org/article/israeli-soldiers-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code