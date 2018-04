Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18, is circulating a fundraising webpage to help support the Clark family. "We will take anything that you can help us with. We are trying to raise money for legal fees, memorial, and help support Stephon's kids through this crisis," the webpage reads. To donate to this fund: https://www.gofundme.com/justiceforstephonclark