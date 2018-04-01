From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Victories from the Inside Out: Dismantling the Prison Industrial Complex
|Date
|Tuesday April 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland, CA
Wheelchair accessible. If you need ASL interpretation or parking accommodations, please let us know by emailing us info [at] surjbayarea.org by 5:00 pm on Sunday April 8th.
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|SURJ Bay Area
|
Join Taina Vargas-Edmond and Dorsey Nunn in a Live Taping of the Podcast, Speak Out with Tim Wise
Taina Vargas-Edmond, Executive Director of Initiate Justice, and Dorsey Nunn, Executive Director of Legal Services for Prisoners with Children/All of Us or None, will be in conversation with Tim Wise at this live taping of his national podcast. These two leaders in the forefront of policy and advocacy work on behalf of incarcerated Californians, the formally-incarcerated, and their families will look at recent victories and efforts currently underway.
Tickets sliding scale $5 - $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. 100% of proceeds go to Initiate Justice and LSPC/AOUON. For questions or requests, email info [at] surjbayarea.org.
