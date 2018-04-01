



Taina Vargas-Edmond, Executive Director of Initiate Justice, and Dorsey Nunn, Executive Director of Legal Services for Prisoners with Children/All of Us or None, will be in conversation with Tim Wise at this live taping of his national podcast. These two leaders in the forefront of policy and advocacy work on behalf of incarcerated Californians, the formally-incarcerated, and their families will look at recent victories and efforts currently underway.



Tickets sliding scale $5 - $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. 100% of proceeds go to Initiate Justice and LSPC/AOUON. For questions or requests, email

