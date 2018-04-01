top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/10/2018
Victories from the Inside Out: Dismantling the Prison Industrial Complex
Date Tuesday April 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland, CA

Wheelchair accessible. If you need ASL interpretation or parking accommodations, please let us know by emailing us info [at] surjbayarea.org by 5:00 pm on Sunday April 8th.
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSURJ Bay Area
Join Taina Vargas-Edmond​ and Dorsey Nunn in a Live Taping of the Podcast, Speak Out with Tim Wise

Taina Vargas-Edmond, Executive Director of Initiate Justice, and Dorsey Nunn, Executive Director of Legal Services for Prisoners with Children/All of Us or None, will be in conversation with Tim Wise at this live taping of his national podcast. These two leaders in the forefront of policy and advocacy work on behalf of incarcerated Californians, the formally-incarcerated, and their families will look at recent victories and efforts currently underway.

Tickets sliding scale $5 - $25. No one turned away for lack of funds. 100% of proceeds go to Initiate Justice and LSPC/AOUON. For questions or requests, email info [at] surjbayarea.org.
29512526_1618517278262429_6013555710861793473_n.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.surjbayarea.org/events/victori...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 8:44 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code