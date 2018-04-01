top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
National Day of Action! Stephon Clark WILL Get Justice!
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
Black Lives Matter Sacramento
is working with
The Anti Police Terror Project & The Justice Network
for a NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION!

This will be the 50 year anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.

Also 2 and a half weeks after the police murder of Stephon Clark!

#KingsLegacy
#Justice4Stephon

We demand answers!
We demand repercussions!
We demand community control!
We demand justice!!

50 years later and we are still fighting for the same things!

This city, along with the rest of the country is tired of the genocide on our Black communities!

Join us in your city, for a National Day of Action!
Justice for Stephon Clark!
The somber anniversary of MLK's assassination!
And the beginning of US NOT TAKING THIS ANYMORE!

STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH EACH OTHER AND LETS FIGHT!

#KingsLegacy
#Justice4Stephon

WHEN: Wednesday April 4, 2018
WHERE: Sacramento District Attorney's Office
TIME: Starts at 3pm, may go past 5:30pm
ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814
sm_stephon_clark_national_day_of_action_sacramento.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2045660062...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 8:01 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code