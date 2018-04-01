From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Central Valley | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
|National Day of Action! Stephon Clark WILL Get Justice!
|Date
|Wednesday April 04
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
Black Lives Matter Sacramento
is working with
The Anti Police Terror Project & The Justice Network
for a NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION!
This will be the 50 year anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.
Also 2 and a half weeks after the police murder of Stephon Clark!
#KingsLegacy
#Justice4Stephon
We demand answers!
We demand repercussions!
We demand community control!
We demand justice!!
50 years later and we are still fighting for the same things!
This city, along with the rest of the country is tired of the genocide on our Black communities!
Join us in your city, for a National Day of Action!
Justice for Stephon Clark!
The somber anniversary of MLK's assassination!
And the beginning of US NOT TAKING THIS ANYMORE!
STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH EACH OTHER AND LETS FIGHT!
#KingsLegacy
#Justice4Stephon
WHEN: Wednesday April 4, 2018
WHERE: Sacramento District Attorney's Office
TIME: Starts at 3pm, may go past 5:30pm
ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 8:01 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2045660062...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network