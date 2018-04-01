Black Lives Matter Sacramento

is working with

The Anti Police Terror Project & The Justice Network

for a NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION!



This will be the 50 year anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.



Also 2 and a half weeks after the police murder of Stephon Clark!



#KingsLegacy

#Justice4Stephon



We demand answers!

We demand repercussions!

We demand community control!

We demand justice!!



50 years later and we are still fighting for the same things!



This city, along with the rest of the country is tired of the genocide on our Black communities!



Join us in your city, for a National Day of Action!

Justice for Stephon Clark!

The somber anniversary of MLK's assassination!

And the beginning of US NOT TAKING THIS ANYMORE!



STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH EACH OTHER AND LETS FIGHT!



#KingsLegacy

#Justice4Stephon



WHEN: Wednesday April 4, 2018

WHERE: Sacramento District Attorney's Office

TIME: Starts at 3pm, may go past 5:30pm

ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814

https://www.facebook.com/events/2045660062... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 8:01 PM