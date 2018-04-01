top
Know Your Tenants' Rights / Conoce a sus Derechos de Inquilinos
Date Saturday April 07
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Location Details
517 Mission Street, Santa Cruz - SEIU Local 521 Hall. Cross street is Locust.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorStudents United with Renters
Emailucscsur [at] gmail.com
Phone831-471-7842
This event is intended to give a basic understanding of the rights of renters in the state of California and provide renters with tools to defend ourselves from unjust evictions, rent increases, and dangerous or unhealthy living conditions. We also hope to build connections with community groups and individuals towards the project of a county-wide organization/group of affiliated organizations that affirms the rights of tenants to healthy, affordable shelter, without regard to their income level or wealth. Training will be provided in Spanish and English.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 7:23 PM
