This event is intended to give a basic understanding of the rights of renters in the state of California and provide renters with tools to defend ourselves from unjust evictions, rent increases, and dangerous or unhealthy living conditions. We also hope to build connections with community groups and individuals towards the project of a county-wide organization/group of affiliated organizations that affirms the rights of tenants to healthy, affordable shelter, without regard to their income level or wealth. Training will be provided in Spanish and English.

