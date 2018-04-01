top
Cesar Chavez Day Santa Cruz
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
"Nov Violence Is More Powerful Than Violence"
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos Presented Celebracion / Celebrate
sm_003.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
On a beautiful spring day in our home of Santa Cruz, lot of people and families came to enjoy Cesar's day that ran from 11am. untill %p.m.

With speakers, Music, Dancers, Low-rider Cars, Food, Games, Free Raffles, and More.

Guest Speaker: Magdaleno Rose Avila, Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez Founder of Barrios Unidos. Music: By Sambada, Gina Rene, and Phil Retamoza:
Dancers: Grupo Folkloriko, and other dancers!

Here are a few of the many pictures I was able to capture of this wonderful day for Cesar!

Much more info and many more photos on mt Facebook site:

https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10214992715546417.1073742117.1085185228&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_005.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_004.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_038.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_025.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_046.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_108.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_148.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_206.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_212.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_259.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_299.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_439.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_519.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_528.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_524.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_425.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_006.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 3:56 PM
sm_544.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
