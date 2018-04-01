"Nov Violence Is More Powerful Than Violence"

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos Presented Celebracion / Celebrate



On a beautiful spring day in our home of Santa Cruz, lot of people and families came to enjoy Cesar's day that ran from 11am. untill %p.m.With speakers, Music, Dancers, Low-rider Cars, Food, Games, Free Raffles, and More.Guest Speaker: Magdaleno Rose Avila, Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez Founder of Barrios Unidos. Music: By Sambada, Gina Rene, and Phil Retamoza:Dancers: Grupo Folkloriko, and other dancers!Here are a few of the many pictures I was able to capture of this wonderful day for Cesar!Much more info and many more photos on mt Facebook site: