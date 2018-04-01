From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cesar Chavez Day Santa Cruz
"Nov Violence Is More Powerful Than Violence"
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos Presented Celebracion / Celebrate
On a beautiful spring day in our home of Santa Cruz, lot of people and families came to enjoy Cesar's day that ran from 11am. untill %p.m.
With speakers, Music, Dancers, Low-rider Cars, Food, Games, Free Raffles, and More.
Guest Speaker: Magdaleno Rose Avila, Daniel “Nane” Alejandrez Founder of Barrios Unidos. Music: By Sambada, Gina Rene, and Phil Retamoza:
Dancers: Grupo Folkloriko, and other dancers!
Here are a few of the many pictures I was able to capture of this wonderful day for Cesar!
Much more info and many more photos on mt Facebook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10214992715546417.1073742117.1085185228&type=3
