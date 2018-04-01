



The theme for this year's march is #CanILive which represents the social injustices and challenges that Black women face every day. Black women experience inequalities within healthcare, civil rights, education and so much more.



And yet, we always overcome. On Saturday, June 9th, 2018 we will march together and unite as one, regardless of background, religion, class, gender or sexuality. This is our act of resistance.



This is an event created by and designed for Black women, but allies and supporters are more than welcome to attend. When we #RiseUpAsOne, everyone wins!



