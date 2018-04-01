top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice | Womyn View other events for the week of 6/ 9/2018
The Black Women's March
Date Saturday June 09
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
California State Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBWU Sacramento
Please join Black Women United for the 2ND ANNUAL BLACK WOMEN'S MARCH! If you missed last year's monumental and powerful event, come out this year and make history!

The theme for this year's march is #CanILive which represents the social injustices and challenges that Black women face every day. Black women experience inequalities within healthcare, civil rights, education and so much more.

And yet, we always overcome. On Saturday, June 9th, 2018 we will march together and unite as one, regardless of background, religion, class, gender or sexuality. This is our act of resistance.

This is an event created by and designed for Black women, but allies and supporters are more than welcome to attend. When we #RiseUpAsOne, everyone wins!

Visit http://www.bwusac.com for more information regarding the March!
sm_black_womens_march_sacramento.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2716657267...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 1st, 2018 12:00 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code