top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Central Valley | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/10/2018
Occupation of the American Mind Film Screening
Date Tuesday April 10
Time 6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sactown Union Brewery
1210 66th Street, Unit B, Sacramento
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWellstone Progressive Democrats of Sacramento
The Wellstone International Committee is hosting it's first in a series of film screenings: The Occupation of the American Mind

"Narrated by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and featuring leading observers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli and U.S. governments have joined forces with pro-Israel lobby – often with very different motives, to shape coverage of the conflict.

The film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel's decades-long battle for the hearts, minds and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly repressive, militaristic and anti-democratic policies."

Film begins at 7pm. Arrive early to purchase food and drinks.

To inquire about organizational co-sponsorship or receive notice of future events, contact us via http://wellstonedems.org/
sm_occupation_of_the_american_mind.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2038507003...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 11:05 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code