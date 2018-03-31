



"Narrated by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and featuring leading observers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli and U.S. governments have joined forces with pro-Israel lobby – often with very different motives, to shape coverage of the conflict.



The film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel's decades-long battle for the hearts, minds and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly repressive, militaristic and anti-democratic policies."



Film begins at 7pm. Arrive early to purchase food and drinks.



To inquire about organizational co-sponsorship or receive notice of future events, contact us via http://wellstonedems.org/

