From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Palestine | Central Valley | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/10/2018
|Occupation of the American Mind Film Screening
|Date
|Tuesday April 10
|Time
|6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Sactown Union Brewery
1210 66th Street, Unit B, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Wellstone Progressive Democrats of Sacramento
|
The Wellstone International Committee is hosting it's first in a series of film screenings: The Occupation of the American Mind
"Narrated by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and featuring leading observers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli and U.S. governments have joined forces with pro-Israel lobby – often with very different motives, to shape coverage of the conflict.
The film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel's decades-long battle for the hearts, minds and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly repressive, militaristic and anti-democratic policies."
Film begins at 7pm. Arrive early to purchase food and drinks.
To inquire about organizational co-sponsorship or receive notice of future events, contact us via http://wellstonedems.org/
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 11:05 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2038507003...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network