|San Jose: International Workers' Day
|Date
|Tuesday May 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Roosevelt Park
901 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95116
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|May Day Coalition of Silicon Valley
|
May Day
Join community, labor, faith and justice in the MARCH of May 1st, 2018!
Sow! Grow! Know!
Gather at 4 pm at Roosevelt Park.
March at 5 pm along Santa Clara Street.
Rally and program at San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street.
#MayDaySV2018
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
El primero de mayo
Únete a comunidad, grupos de fe, sindicatos y justicia en la MARCHA del 1º de mayo 2018!
Sembrar! Crecer! Conocer!
Reunirse 4 pm: Roosevelt Park.
Programa final: Alcaldia de San José, 200 East Santa Clara Street.
#MayDaySV2018
original image (2602x3196)
§Flyer - May Day March
Download PDF (1.2mb)
Download flyer PDF here.
Download PDF (1.2mb)
Descargue el cartel PDF aquí.
