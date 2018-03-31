top
San Jose: International Workers' Day
Date Tuesday May 01
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Roosevelt Park
901 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95116
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorMay Day Coalition of Silicon Valley
May Day

Join community, labor, faith and justice in the MARCH of May 1st, 2018!

Sow! Grow! Know!

Gather at 4 pm at Roosevelt Park.
March at 5 pm along Santa Clara Street.
Rally and program at San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street.

#MayDaySV2018

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

El primero de mayo

Únete a comunidad, grupos de fe, sindicatos y justicia en la MARCHA del 1º de mayo 2018!

Sembrar! Crecer! Conocer!

Reunirse 4 pm: Roosevelt Park.
Programa final: Alcaldia de San José, 200 East Santa Clara Street.

#MayDaySV2018
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:57 PM
§Flyer - May Day March
by May Day Coalition of Silicon Valley Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:57 PM
Download PDF (1.2mb)
Download flyer PDF here.
§Cartel - Marcha del Primero de Mayo
by May Day Coalition of Silicon Valley Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:57 PM
Download PDF (1.2mb)
Descargue el cartel PDF aquí.
