May Day



Join community, labor, faith and justice in the MARCH of May 1st, 2018!



Sow! Grow! Know!



Gather at 4 pm at Roosevelt Park.

March at 5 pm along Santa Clara Street.

Rally and program at San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street.



#MayDaySV2018



El primero de mayo



Únete a comunidad, grupos de fe, sindicatos y justicia en la MARCHA del 1º de mayo 2018!



Sembrar! Crecer! Conocer!



Reunirse 4 pm: Roosevelt Park.

Programa final: Alcaldia de San José, 200 East Santa Clara Street.



#MayDaySV2018

