From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 4/21/2018
|California State Parks: Annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup 2018
|Date
|Saturday April 21
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Bay Area State Parks & State parklands throughout California
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|California State Parks Foundation
|earthday [at] calparks.org
|Phone
|(415) 262-4400
|
20th ANNIVERSARY: Volunteer at the Annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup 2018
Day: Saturday, April 21, 2018
Times vary according to location; please check your volunteer location for your start time
Where: State parks throughout the SF Bay Area and California
Volunteer locations map: http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/earth-day-registration.html
Join thousands of volunteers throughout California to construct and update structures for ADA compliance, clear trash and clean graffiti, remove invasive plants and replace them with native species, renovate campgrounds, maintain trails, and more in celebration of our 20th annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).
With the help of grant funds and many volunteers, 40 state parks will get support to complete special projects and needed maintenance on this day of service.
Our 2017 Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup provided an opportunity for all of us to do something meaningful for our planet by giving back to the state parks in our communities. Across California, more than 3,000 volunteers helped restore and clean up 40 state parks, in partnership with nearly 30 park nonprofits and community organizations.
Over 19 years, more than 85,000 participants have given more than 350,000 hours to build bridges, split rail fences and boardwalks; conduct river, lake and beach cleanups; restore trails and habitats with native plants; and install recycling bins and irrigation systems.
Half Moon Bay State Park
Mount Diablo State Park
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
Eastshore State Park
Castle Rock State Park
China Camp State Park
Benicia State Recreation Area
Angel Island State Park
Jack London State Historic Park
Trione-Annadel State Park
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
Sonoma Coast State Park
Natural Bridges State Beach
Lighthouse Field State Beach
Seabright State Beach
And many other states parks throughout the State of California
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calparks/
original image (2703x382)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 3:56 PM
http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network