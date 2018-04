Day: Saturday, April 21, 2018



Times vary according to location; please check your volunteer location for your start time



Where: State parks throughout the SF Bay Area and California

Volunteer locations map:



Join thousands of volunteers throughout California to construct and update structures for ADA compliance, clear trash and clean graffiti, remove invasive plants and replace them with native species, renovate campgrounds, maintain trails, and more in celebration of our 20th annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).



With the help of grant funds and many volunteers, 40 state parks will get support to complete special projects and needed maintenance on this day of service.



Our 2017 Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup provided an opportunity for all of us to do something meaningful for our planet by giving back to the state parks in our communities. Across California, more than 3,000 volunteers helped restore and clean up 40 state parks, in partnership with nearly 30 park nonprofits and community organizations.



Over 19 years, more than 85,000 participants have given more than 350,000 hours to build bridges, split rail fences and boardwalks; conduct river, lake and beach cleanups; restore trails and habitats with native plants; and install recycling bins and irrigation systems.



Half Moon Bay State Park

Mount Diablo State Park

Candlestick Point State Recreation Area

Eastshore State Park

Castle Rock State Park

China Camp State Park

Benicia State Recreation Area

Angel Island State Park

Jack London State Historic Park

Trione-Annadel State Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Sonoma Coast State Park

Natural Bridges State Beach

Lighthouse Field State Beach

Seabright State Beach

And many other states parks throughout the State of California



Facebook: 20th ANNIVERSARY: Volunteer at the Annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup 2018Day: Saturday, April 21, 2018Times vary according to location; please check your volunteer location for your start timeWhere: State parks throughout the SF Bay Area and CaliforniaVolunteer locations map: http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/earth-day-registration.html Join thousands of volunteers throughout California to construct and update structures for ADA compliance, clear trash and clean graffiti, remove invasive plants and replace them with native species, renovate campgrounds, maintain trails, and more in celebration of our 20th annual Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).With the help of grant funds and many volunteers, 40 state parks will get support to complete special projects and needed maintenance on this day of service.Our 2017 Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup provided an opportunity for all of us to do something meaningful for our planet by giving back to the state parks in our communities. Across California, more than 3,000 volunteers helped restore and clean up 40 state parks, in partnership with nearly 30 park nonprofits and community organizations.Over 19 years, more than 85,000 participants have given more than 350,000 hours to build bridges, split rail fences and boardwalks; conduct river, lake and beach cleanups; restore trails and habitats with native plants; and install recycling bins and irrigation systems.Half Moon Bay State ParkMount Diablo State ParkCandlestick Point State Recreation AreaEastshore State ParkCastle Rock State ParkChina Camp State ParkBenicia State Recreation AreaAngel Island State ParkJack London State Historic ParkTrione-Annadel State ParkSugarloaf Ridge State ParkSonoma Coast State ParkNatural Bridges State BeachLighthouse Field State BeachSeabright State BeachAnd many other states parks throughout the State of CaliforniaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/calparks/

original image (2703x382)

http://www.calparks.org/help/earth-day/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 3:56 PM