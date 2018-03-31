From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Oakland: 24th Annual Earth Day Volunteer Cleanups & Restorations
|Saturday April 21
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Oakland, CA: Various volunteer locations for parklands, creeks, and neighborhoods cleanup
|
24th Annual Oakland Earth Day Volunteer Cleanups & Restorations
When: Saturday, April 21, 2018 (a few volunteer sites are including additional days during Earth Day week)
Where: Numerous volunteer sites around Oakland
(see online location map: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/Government/o/PWA/o/FE/s/ID/OAK026214)
Earth Day marks the anniversary of what many consider to be the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. According to Earth Day Network, “more than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.” Thousands of volunteers will join this global effort for the 24th Annual Oakland Earth Day, Saturday April 21, 2018.
Oakland Earth Day is the City’s largest community volunteer event and is sponsored by Oakland Public Works, with support from the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District. Volunteers may choose from a variety of activities and sites, including litter pickup, graffiti removal, weeding, planting, and habitat restoration in parks, creeks, and streets throughout Oakland.
In 2017 over 2,600 volunteers pitched in more than 8,500 hours at ninety-two sites across Oakland. Volunteers removed more than 120 cubic yards of trash and more than 380 cubic yards of weeds and green waste. In total, the trash and green waste removed was enough to fill about 1,550 35-gallon garbage bags.
2018 Volunteer Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO7vA_E_iUnjm87mausAFJa9LM4fzwrwvIRgJ7V3bjmlQSCA/viewform?c=0&w=1
NOTE: A few locations are holding cleanups over several days during Earth Day week. Check the schedule of the location you are volunteering at in order to confirm your exact date and time.
