Rally and March: NO! TO U.S. WARS AT HOME & ABROAD @ Lake Merritt amphitheater

Apr 15 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Join us to rally and march to end wars at home and abroad.

Gather at 11 AM at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater

Rally at 11:30 AM

March to Oscar Grant Plaza at 12:30 PM

Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater, 14th and Broadway at 1:30 PM





Speakers and program TBD



– End U.S. overt and covert wars, drone wars, sanction/embargo wars, and death squad assassination wars.



— Close all U.S. bases on foreign soil. Dismantle all nuclear weapons.



— Bring all U.S. troops home now. Self-determination not military intervention. U.S. hands off the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. End U.S. aid to apartheid Israel. Self-determination for Palestine. The U.S. cannot be the cop of the world.



– $Trillions for human needs. For jobs and social services, quality debt-free education and single payer health care. No to anti-union legislation. For $15 and a Union Now.



– Defend the environment against life-threatening fossil fuel-induced global warming. For a rapid transition to a 100 percent clean, sustainable energy system and retraining and jobs at union wages for all displaced energy workers.



— No to white supremacy and racist policies and actions against Muslims, immigrants, people of color, and indigenous peoples. No to police brutality/murder. End racist mass incarceration. Black Lives Matter!



— No human being is illegal. No to deportations. Yes to DACA and TPS (Temporary Protective Status) and a just and early path to citizenship. No ban, no wall!



– No to sexism, sexual violence, and harassment and targeting of LGBTQI communities. Yes to equal work and pay. Support women’s reproductive rights.



The U.S. government and its leading Pentagon generals openly and repeatedly threaten nuclear war or massive military intervention against sovereign nations. Such is the case today with North Korea, Iran and Venezuela. Simultaneously, U.S. military forces are at war in several nations including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia. Haiti and Honduras also face covert and ongoing U.S. intervention.



More than 800 U.S. military bases circle the globe in more than 170 countries at the cost of $trillions, while these same $trillions are subtracted from critical social programs at home. $Trillions in tax cuts and corporate bailouts are granted to the super rich while the war at home takes on virulent racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and homophobic forms.



Current signers:

Cindy Sheehan, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox

Alice Walker, author

Nancy Price, Exec. Comm., Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases

Blanca Missé, Labor Rising; International Women’s Strike*

Alita Blanc, President, United Educators of San Francisco (UESF)*

Barbara L. Nielsen, Co-Chair, Nat’l DISARM-End Wars Committee, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom, United States Section*; Member, WILPF San Francisco Branch*

Jeff Mackler, Northern California United National Antiwar Coal; Nat’l UNAC Administrative Comm.

Ellen Schwartz, former Program co-chair, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom, U.S. Section

Jack Fleck, Steering Committee, 350 Bay Area*

Mary Ratcliff, Editor, San Francisco Bay View, a National Black Newspaper

Pierre La Boissiere, Co-founder, Haiti Action Committee*

Irma Bajar, GABRIELA USA, national chairperson

Tova Fry, International Action Center

Monadel Herzallah, Labor organizer, antiwar activist

Walter Riley, Board Chair, Haiti Emergency Relief Fund; Chair, Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute

Alan Benjamin, Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network; delegate, SF Labor Council*

David Welsh, Vets for Peace East Bay Chapter 162; Haiti Action Commi.* delegate SF Labor Council*

Don Bechler, Chair, Single Payer Now

Rick Sterling, Steering Committee, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center; Hands Off Syria Coalition

Paul George, Director, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

Kamran Nayeri, Editor, Our Place in the World: A Journal of Ecosocialism

Stephen Bingham, Past President, SF Bay Area Chapter National Lawyers Guild; Marin Grassroots Coalition for Immigrant and Civil Rights*

Laura Herrera, Co-coordinator, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

Alicia Jrapko, U. S. Coordinator, International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity.

Tom Lacey, Chair, San Francisco Peace and Freedom Party

Karl Kramer, Campaign Co-director, San Francisco Living Wage Coalition*

Dan Kaplan, Executive Sec., San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 1493

Francisco Herrera, Trabajo Cultural CAMINANTE /Cultural Worker/Educator

Ron Dicks, Past International Vice President Western Region, International Federation of Professional and Technical Employees (IFPTE), retired*

Ralph Schoenman and Mya Shone, Co-producers, Taking Aim, Pacifica Radio

Rhonda Ramiro, Vice Chair, BAYAN-USA

Carolina Dutton, Task Force on the Americas/Marin,

Bill Balderston, a political organizer with the Oakland Education Association; steering committee member, National Education Association Peace & Justice Caucus

Bradley Wiedmaier, SEIU Local 2015 SF Labor Council delegate*

Barry Hermanson, San Francisco Green Party

Marsha Feinland, State Executive Committee, Peace & Freedom Party

Marylia Kelley, Tri-Valley CAREs

Clarence Thomas, ILWU Local 10, retired

Katharine Harer, Co-VP & Organizer, AFT 1493, San Mateo Community College Fed. of Teachers

Allan Fisher, AFT 2121 SF Labor Council delegate,* CISPES

Attila Nagy, Pres., Peace & Justice Ctr. Sonoma County; Comité VIDA immigrant rts. organization

Judith Mirkinson, National Lawyers Guild/ SF/Bay Area

Steve Ongerth, co-founder IWW Environmental Unionism Caucus*

PM Press

Jahahara Amen-RA Alkebulan-Ma’at, Africans Deserve Reparations Campaign

Linda Ray, SEIU 1021 delegate to San Francisco Labor Council *

Susan Lamont, Veterans for Peace; May 1st Coalition,* Green Party of Sonoma County, Police Brutality Coalition of Sonoma County*

Tarik Kanaana, Green Party of Sonoma County; May 1st Coalition*

Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County

Comité VIDA Sonoma County

Peter Phillips, Professor Political Sociology Sonoma State University

Laurence Shoup, author, activist, Green Party*

Michael Parenti, author, lecturer

Martha Hubert and Renay Davis, San Francisco Code Pink

Eugene E . Ruyle, Veterans for Peace, East Bay Chapter #162

Speak Out Now

System Change Not Climate Change

Workers Voice/La Voz

Socialist Action

Socialist Organizer

Labor Fightback Network

Workers World Party

Veterans for Peace, Chapter 71 Sonoma County

Green Party of Sonoma County

ANSWER Coalition-Act Now to Stop War & End Racism-SF Bay Area

Rafael Jesús González, Poet Laureate City of Berkeley, Senior Founding member of Xochipilli Latino Men’s Circle

Anti Police-Terror Project

original image (1368x864) Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 2:32 PM