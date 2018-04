When: Saturday, April 21, 2018



For the 14th year in a row, Pacifica Beach Coalition is organizing one of the largest eco-friendly event in California, leading beach and neighborhood cleanups from Daly City to Half Moon Bay from 9-11am and then hosting a large EcoFest at Linda Mar State Beach with food, fun, music, eco-booths, hands on kids activities, environmental speakers from 11am – 2.30pm.



VOLUNTEER for Annual Earth Day of Action @ various locations from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

from Daly City to Half Moon Bay



Last year, more than 6,800 volunteers removed nearly 2 tons of trash, half a ton of recycles, and 15,422 Cigarette filters. We invite you to join our movement! There are plenty of opportunities available to you, from volunteering as an individual or a family to organizing a group or leading a cleanup, garden, or habitat restoration project.



Annual Earth Day of Action volunteer link:



ECOFEEST 2018 @ Linda Mar Beach 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.



The EcoFest is a free event, fun and highly educational for families and individual of all ages.

Celebrating Sea Stars, the Ocean and the many eco-heroes working to help both, this no-waste event blends live music, famed speakers, refreshments, eco booths, hands on activities, environmental and public safety resources, art and activism together for a memorable day of learning and fun!



Help us be sustainable by bringing your own cup, plate and spoon or ride your bike and use our bike corral!



Live Music: Frankie & The Pool Boys; The Flying Salvias



Keynote Speakers: Edward Humes, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and non-fiction writer, including "Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash"; Rob Cala, San Mateo County park ranger



EcoFest 2018:



http://pacificabeachcoalition.org/ecofest/