Providing space for Black women and Brown woman only.



With being a woman in todays political and social climate, it is a constant struggle to have reliable resources and safety.



Add to that being a Black or Brown woman, creates an intersection where racism can add to the need for systems of safety put in place in our daily lives.



We need support systems.

We need protective mechanisms.

We need tools.

We need each other.

and then we need to heal and feel safe.



We will be building these things at this meeting.



Bring yourself.

Wear something you can move in.

Bring something to write on.

..and look forward to leaving with a plan in place. (and some gifts)



When: Saturday May 12th

Where: Universalist Unitarian Society of Sacramento

Time: 6-8pm

Address: 2425 Sierra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825



"Women" means all Black and Brown women. This is a safe space for Black and Brown Trans women.



Join Us!

original image (841x473)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1607466313... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 12:23 PM