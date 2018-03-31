



Monday April 16, 2018 11:00 AM

US Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Ave.

San Francisco



This press conference will present evidence that Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Diane Feinstein have been engaged in obstruction of justice and fraud on the American people by refusing to investigate the $1 billion dollar fraud at the clean-up at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and Treasure Island . Whistleblowers including Test America Quality Assurance Manager Michael Madry discovered falsified testing at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and the Treasure Island sites and reported this to Congresswoman Pelosi. He was bullied and fired by Test America and the Federal Investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman at the OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigated his case and found merit that he had been retaliated against for reporting health and safety violations. OSHA Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman was then bullied and illegally terminated by OSHA and the Department of Labor for refusing to change his report on Michael Madry.

He sent the information of the corruption to Senator Feinstein and she responded but refused to investigate and defend him against the illegal harassment and termination.



Both Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi also have numerous financial conflicts of interests in the development project and have ignored and suppressed investigations of the termination of 7 whistleblowers by the Tetra Tech company which as received hundreds of millions of dollars from the US Navy for remediation of both sites. The Navy hired an independent consultant that found that 50% of the tests were fraudulent on the $1 billion dollar project. Neither Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi have carried out their responsibility to protect the interests and people of San Francisco, California and the United States in this massive criminal fraud and obstruction of justice.



Speakers will provide documents about this corruption and obstruction of justice by these US government officials. We also are calling for a complete moratorium on any further development and remediation and a halt to all Federal contracts with Tetra Tech and Test America.



Sponsored by

United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info

(415)282-1908



Additional Media:



WW2-20-18 OSHA Whistleblowers And Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-up

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up

WorkWeek looks at the systemic cover-up of corrupt testing at the San Francisco Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island by Test America and Tetra Tech in collusion with San Francisco politicians.

We hear from Test America quality assurance manager Mike Madry and OSHA lawyer and investigator Darrell Whitman who report on their retaliation by both the company and the management of OSHA.

WorkWeek also interviews Dr. Ray Tomkins who developed tests for the community of toxins and Mary Radcliff the publisher of San Francisco Bayview newspaper which has been the most important newspaper in the country on this systemic cover-up and serious health issues in the community.

Dr. Tomkins also discusses how proper testing was thwarted by San Francisco City and State officials. This also included former SF DA Kamala Harris who is now a US Senator from California, former Mayor Gavin Newsom who is running for governor, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswomen Barbara Lee.



Additional media:



https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/Nearly-Half-of-Hunters-Point-Shipyard-Radiation-Cleanup-in-Question-Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074.html

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php

https://youtu.be/2GGHz9duZz8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&feature=youtu.be

https://youtu.be/-EbkG4aQM1w

http://sfbayview.com/2017/06/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunters-point-naval-shipyard-superfund-site-join-together-to-warn-the-public-about-radioactive-coverup/

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Former-Contractors-Claim-Hunters-Point-Cleanup-is-Botched-259871511.html

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency--293711041.html

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and-corruption-with-whitman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzfFB6wiQVo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ3zii0T3z4

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas



http://www.dailycensored.com/ohsagate/

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/whitman.letter.secretary.perez5.18./1

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/corrupt.practices.in.the.osha.whist

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/2004.gao.osha.complaint.response

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/10.25.2014_six.investigations

http://www.fairwarning.org/2016/04/ex-whistleblower-investigator-blows-the-whistle-on-osha/#sthash.5Ru7qhyE.dpuf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas

http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/eber-concords-partner-in-development-lennar-urban-five-point-in-dire-financial-trouble-corruption/

http://sfbayview.com/2009/04/digging-the-dirt-on-lennar/

https://ww2.kqed.org/news/2016/07/22/figures-scrutinized-by-fbi-loom-large-in-hunters-point-shipyard-project/



Production of KPFA WorkWeek Radio

workwork [at] kpfa.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



SF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & Bullying

https://youtu.be/2GGHz9duZz8



Hunters Point Tetra Tech safety inspectors spoke out on June 27, 2017 about the criminal conspiracy by the company to cover-up serious radiative soil and contamination of the community. They were bullied and terminated when they tried to stop the cover-up of health and safety dangers at not only Hunters Point but Treasure Island. Their lawyer David Anton has filed a lawsuit demanding that Tetra Tech's permit with the NRC be revoked for defrauding the government with fake toxic reports.



Lawyer David Anton and Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai also called for a criminal investigation by the San Franicsco District Attorney Gacon and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra of Tetra Tech for criminal activities to cover-up the dangers of radioactive contaminants and toxic releases.



Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has covered up the criminal activity by Lennar Urban and Tetra Tech and members of her family work for Lennar Urban that are pushing these developments on radioactive dump sites.



Additional media:



http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Hunters-Point-Whistleblowers-Expose-More-Alleged-Fraud-of-Shipyard-Cleanup--431638053.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&feature=youtu.be

https://youtu.be/-EbkG4aQM1w

http://sfbayview.com/2017/06/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunters-point-naval-shipyard-superfund-site-join-together-to-warn-the-public-about-radioactive-coverup/

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Former-Contractors-Claim-Hunters-Point-Cleanup-is-Botched-259871511.html

http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency--293711041.html

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and-corruption-with-whitman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzfFB6wiQVo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ3zii0T3z4

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas



http://www.dailycensored.com/ohsagate/

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/whitman.letter.secretary.perez5.18./1

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/corrupt.practices.in.the.osha.whist

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/2004.gao.osha.complaint.response

http://issuu.com/injuredworkersnationalnetwork/docs/10.25.2014_six.investigations

http://www.fairwarning.org/2016/04/ex-whistleblower-investigator-blows-the-whistle-on-osha/#sthash.5Ru7qhyE.dpuf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas

http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/eber-concords-partner-in-development-lennar-urban-five-point-in-dire-financial-trouble-corruption/

http://sfbayview.com/2009/04/digging-the-dirt-on-lennar/

https://ww2.kqed.org/news/2016/07/22/figures-scrutinized-by-fbi-loom-large-in-hunters-point-shipyard-project/



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



"CLEANING THE SWAMP" Hunters Point And Treasure Island Tetra Tech Workers Blow The Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & Corruption

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky5QFa-q1UU



Four Hunters Point and Treasure Island Tetra Tech health and safety inspectors spoke at a press conference at the former San Francisco shipyard and superfund toxic dump site on June 27, 2017 about the systemic criminal cover-up by the company. They also accused the Navy of serious radioactive contamination at the site and failure to rectify it. They were harassed, bullied and terminated when they reported the fraud and malfeasance by the management and officers of Tetra Tech.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission NRC also covered up the massive violations of the clean-up despite the fact that whistleblowers brought it to their attention.



Green Action has filed a lawsuit to halt the use by the Navy of this corrupt contractor. Other community health advocates talked about the environmental racism and the serious health conditions and deaths by the residents.



They also called for a criminal investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney Gascon and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate Tetra Tech and criminally prosecute them for fraud and corruption.



San Francisco city politicians including Mayor Ed Lee, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Governor Brown have helped continue the criminal cover-up that has endangered the lives of the workers, children and families in the area.



Additionally, Michael Madry who was an Assurance Quality Manager at Test America which also examined tests at the site was fired when he found fraud and the OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator Darrell Whitman was also bullied and fired by his manager and the Chief of OSHA David Michaels and Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez both illegally prevented an investigation of this retaliation.



Additional media:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&feature=youtu.be

https://youtu.be/-EbkG4aQM1w











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzfFB6wiQVo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ3zii0T3z4



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas



http://www.dailycensored.com/ohsagate/











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas



http://sfbayview.com/2009/04/digging-the-dirt-on-lennar/





Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org 4/16 Press Conference calling for Criminal Investigation and Prosecution of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Diane Feinstein For $1 Billion Dollar Criminal Fraud On US GovernmentMonday April 16, 2018 11:00 AMUS Federal Building450 Golden Gate Ave.San FranciscoThis press conference will present evidence that Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Diane Feinstein have been engaged in obstruction of justice and fraud on the American people by refusing to investigate the $1 billion dollar fraud at the clean-up at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and Treasure Island . Whistleblowers including Test America Quality Assurance Manager Michael Madry discovered falsified testing at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and the Treasure Island sites and reported this to Congresswoman Pelosi. He was bullied and fired by Test America and the Federal Investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman at the OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigated his case and found merit that he had been retaliated against for reporting health and safety violations. OSHA Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman was then bullied and illegally terminated by OSHA and the Department of Labor for refusing to change his report on Michael Madry.He sent the information of the corruption to Senator Feinstein and she responded but refused to investigate and defend him against the illegal harassment and termination.Both Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi also have numerous financial conflicts of interests in the development project and have ignored and suppressed investigations of the termination of 7 whistleblowers by the Tetra Tech company which as received hundreds of millions of dollars from the US Navy for remediation of both sites. The Navy hired an independent consultant that found that 50% of the tests were fraudulent on the $1 billion dollar project. Neither Senator Feinstein and Congresswoman Pelosi have carried out their responsibility to protect the interests and people of San Francisco, California and the United States in this massive criminal fraud and obstruction of justice.Speakers will provide documents about this corruption and obstruction of justice by these US government officials. We also are calling for a complete moratorium on any further development and remediation and a halt to all Federal contracts with Tetra Tech and Test America.Sponsored byUnited Public Workers For Action(415)282-1908Additional Media:WW2-20-18 OSHA Whistleblowers And Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-upWorkWeek looks at the systemic cover-up of corrupt testing at the San Francisco Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island by Test America and Tetra Tech in collusion with San Francisco politicians.We hear from Test America quality assurance manager Mike Madry and OSHA lawyer and investigator Darrell Whitman who report on their retaliation by both the company and the management of OSHA.WorkWeek also interviews Dr. Ray Tomkins who developed tests for the community of toxins and Mary Radcliff the publisher of San Francisco Bayview newspaper which has been the most important newspaper in the country on this systemic cover-up and serious health issues in the community.Dr. Tomkins also discusses how proper testing was thwarted by San Francisco City and State officials. This also included former SF DA Kamala Harris who is now a US Senator from California, former Mayor Gavin Newsom who is running for governor, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswomen Barbara Lee.Additional media: http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency –293711041.htmlProduction of KPFA WorkWeek RadioSF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & BullyingHunters Point Tetra Tech safety inspectors spoke out on June 27, 2017 about the criminal conspiracy by the company to cover-up serious radiative soil and contamination of the community. They were bullied and terminated when they tried to stop the cover-up of health and safety dangers at not only Hunters Point but Treasure Island. Their lawyer David Anton has filed a lawsuit demanding that Tetra Tech's permit with the NRC be revoked for defrauding the government with fake toxic reports.Lawyer David Anton and Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai also called for a criminal investigation by the San Franicsco District Attorney Gacon and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra of Tetra Tech for criminal activities to cover-up the dangers of radioactive contaminants and toxic releases.Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has covered up the criminal activity by Lennar Urban and Tetra Tech and members of her family work for Lennar Urban that are pushing these developments on radioactive dump sites.Additional media: http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency –293711041.htmlProduction of Labor Video Project"CLEANING THE SWAMP" Hunters Point And Treasure Island Tetra Tech Workers Blow The Whistle On Criminal Cover-up & CorruptionFour Hunters Point and Treasure Island Tetra Tech health and safety inspectors spoke at a press conference at the former San Francisco shipyard and superfund toxic dump site on June 27, 2017 about the systemic criminal cover-up by the company. They also accused the Navy of serious radioactive contamination at the site and failure to rectify it. They were harassed, bullied and terminated when they reported the fraud and malfeasance by the management and officers of Tetra Tech.The Nuclear Regulatory Commission NRC also covered up the massive violations of the clean-up despite the fact that whistleblowers brought it to their attention.Green Action has filed a lawsuit to halt the use by the Navy of this corrupt contractor. Other community health advocates talked about the environmental racism and the serious health conditions and deaths by the residents.They also called for a criminal investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney Gascon and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate Tetra Tech and criminally prosecute them for fraud and corruption.San Francisco city politicians including Mayor Ed Lee, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Governor Brown have helped continue the criminal cover-up that has endangered the lives of the workers, children and families in the area.Additionally, Michael Madry who was an Assurance Quality Manager at Test America which also examined tests at the site was fired when he found fraud and the OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator Darrell Whitman was also bullied and fired by his manager and the Chief of OSHA David Michaels and Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez both illegally prevented an investigation of this retaliation.Additional media: http://www.nbcbayarea.com/ …/Hunters-Point-Whistleblowers-Ex… http://sfbayview.com/ …/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunter…/ http://www.nbcbayarea.com/ …/Former-Contractors-Claim-Hunter… http://www.nbcbayarea.com/ …/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator… https://soundcloud.com/ …/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-… https://soundcloud.com/ …/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and… https://soundcloud.com/ …/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-… http://www.nbcbayarea.com/ …/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator… http://issuu.com/ …/do…/whitman.letter.secretary.perez5.18./1 http://issuu.com/inju …/…/corrupt.practices.in.the.osha.whist http://issuu.com/injured …/…/2004.gao.osha.complaint.response http://issuu.com/injuredwor …/…/10.25.2014_six.investigations http://www.fairwarning.org/ …/ex-whistleblower-investigato…/… http://www.capoliticalreview.com/ …/eber-concords-partner-i…/ https://ww2.kqed.org/ …/figures-scrutinized-by-fbi-loom-lar…/Production of Labor Video Project

original image (720x601)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky5QFa-q1UU For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 11:18 AM