Related Categories: California | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 4/15/2018
Tax March 2018: TrumpTax Must Go! Marches & Rallies throughout California
Date Sunday April 15
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, & beyond
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorTaxMarch.org
TAX MARCH 2018: TrumpTax Must Go! Marches & Rallies

When: April 15th or same week (go to your region's event to confirm exact day)

Where: San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, and across USA

Despite enormous public opposition, Congress passed the GOP tax scam bill, which will raise taxes for 92 million middle-class families, rip health care away from 13 million people, and threaten life-saving programs — all to give tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations.

In cities across the country, regular Americans are fighting back against the GOP Tax Scam by joining the 100-day, cross-country Repeal the Trump Tax tour.

Following the passage of the historically unpopular TrumpTax that benefits millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families, this tour will hold Members of Congress accountable for their votes and culminate in a national day of action on April 15, 2018, the one-year anniversary of the Tax March.

RSVP now to an event near you.

email: info [at] taxmarch.org
tax_march_2018.png
For more event information:
https://taxmarch.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 10:44 AM
