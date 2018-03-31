From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tax March 2018: TrumpTax Must Go! Marches & Rallies throughout California
|Date
|Sunday April 15
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Location Details
|San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, & beyond
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|TaxMarch.org
|
TAX MARCH 2018: TrumpTax Must Go! Marches & Rallies
When: April 15th or same week (go to your region's event to confirm exact day)
Where: San Francisco Bay Area, throughout California, and across USA
Despite enormous public opposition, Congress passed the GOP tax scam bill, which will raise taxes for 92 million middle-class families, rip health care away from 13 million people, and threaten life-saving programs — all to give tax breaks to millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations.
In cities across the country, regular Americans are fighting back against the GOP Tax Scam by joining the 100-day, cross-country Repeal the Trump Tax tour.
Following the passage of the historically unpopular TrumpTax that benefits millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations at the expense of working families, this tour will hold Members of Congress accountable for their votes and culminate in a national day of action on April 15, 2018, the one-year anniversary of the Tax March.
RSVP now to an event near you.
email: info [at] taxmarch.org
https://taxmarch.org/events/
