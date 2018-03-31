top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/29/2018
Workers Memorial Day ILWU Local 34 "Remember the dead – Fight for the living”
Date Sunday April 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
ILWU Local 34
800 2nd St. (next to AT&T Stadium) Parking available next to union hall
San Francisco, California
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorInjured Workers National Network
Workers Memorial Day April 29 ILWU Local 34 "Remember the dead – Fight for the living.”
Sunday April 29, 2018 7:00 PM
ILWU Local 34
800 2nd St. (next to AT&T Stadium) Parking available next to union hall
San Francisco, California

Workers Memorial Day commemorates the workers who have been injured and killed on the job and also brings together today’s fight to protect health and safety on the job. There is an epidemic of workplace bullying, racist and sexual harassment and regular retaliation against workers on the job. Workers health and safety is under threat in every area including workers in the bay area and there is a massive increase in workplace bullying particularly against whistleblowers. It is critical that all workers speak out for our health and safety and the protection of our lives on the job. Cal-OSHA is severely underfunded and there are more fish and game inspectors than OSHA inspectors for California’s 18.5 million workers. In late 2017, California Governor Jerry Brown’s Department of Finance instructed the Department of Industrial Relations to cut 21 Cal/OSHA field inspector positions. By March 2018, Cal/OSHA was stripped of 16 field enforcement positions, with at least another five to be eliminated by June 30th. The offices most affected by the cuts are ones that respond to worker complaints about unsafe conditions and investigate serious injuries and deaths.

There is also an epidemic of hanging noose incidents in the workplace to terrorize and intimidate African American workers from the docks of Oakland to Oakland City Maintenance yards and Recology Sanitation Company in San Francisco

Stand Up, Speak Out And Defend Our Lives

Initial Speakers:

Yesenia Guitron, Wells Fargo OSHA Whistleblower
Dr. Larry Rose, Former Cal-OSHA Medical Director
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter Chair and SF COPE Co-Chair
Daniel Berman, Author of Death on the Job
Kristyn Jones, UTR Teacher and 2018 Delegate To NEA Convention
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 Health Care Worker Potrero Hill Health Center

Sponsored by
Injured Workers National Network
info [at] iwnn.org

Endorsed by
United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info

For more information
(415)282-1908
For more event information:
http://www.upwa.info
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:55 AM
§We Do Mind Dying
by Injured Workers National Network Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:55 AM
Workers are dying on the job by the failure of enforcement of Cal-OSHA standards and an epidemic of workplace bullying that terrorizes and intimidates workers in California and nationally.
http://www.upwa.info
§Hanging Nooses Are Being Used To Terrorize African American Workers On The Job
by Injured Workers National Network Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 8:55 AM
There is an epidemic of hanging nooses at work places to terrorize and intimidate African American workers. Workers who speak up about these incidents are targeted and fired by management.
http://www.upwa.info
Add Your Comments
