|Protest at Facebook HQ: Demand Data Protection
|Date
|Thursday April 05
|Time
|12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park
Facebook HQ is at the end of Willow Rd. in Menlo Park where Willow dead ends at Bay Front Freeway (hwy 84)
Parking in strip malls on Willow Rd. Meet beneath the giant "thumbs up = Like" sign ... you can't miss it.
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Raging Grannies Action League
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
|
PROTEST AT FACEBOOK APRIL 5, 2018. Join us!
12:30 pm. to about 1:15pm @ 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park
Getty Images photo here is of our protest at Facebook HQ back in 2010. Same issues today, only Facebook has gotten worse! This despite an "agreement" Facebook reached with the FTC in 2011.
Join our call for greater consumer protection in online media and right to privacy; Call out Facebook for corporate greed endangering our democracy!
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also guilty of gentrifying E. Palo Alto and Menlo Park with plans for turning it into "Zucktown". With planned development, residents will be pushed out for FB employees with 6 figure salaries.
Bring signs if you can, some available. Raging Grannies Action League members are organizing this demo with help from our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
original image (660x600)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 4:47 AM
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
