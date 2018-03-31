PROTEST AT FACEBOOK APRIL 5, 2018. Join us!

12:30 pm. to about 1:15pm @ 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park



Getty Images photo here is of our protest at Facebook HQ back in 2010. Same issues today, only Facebook has gotten worse! This despite an "agreement" Facebook reached with the FTC in 2011.



Join our call for greater consumer protection in online media and right to privacy; Call out Facebook for corporate greed endangering our democracy!



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also guilty of gentrifying E. Palo Alto and Menlo Park with plans for turning it into "Zucktown". With planned development, residents will be pushed out for FB employees with 6 figure salaries.



Bring signs if you can, some available. Raging Grannies Action League members are organizing this demo with help from our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

http://www.RagingGrannies.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 4:47 AM