top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 5/2018
Protest at Facebook HQ: Demand Data Protection
Date Thursday April 05
Time 12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park
Facebook HQ is at the end of Willow Rd. in Menlo Park where Willow dead ends at Bay Front Freeway (hwy 84)
Parking in strip malls on Willow Rd. Meet beneath the giant "thumbs up = Like" sign ... you can't miss it.

Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies Action League
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
PROTEST AT FACEBOOK APRIL 5, 2018. Join us!
12:30 pm. to about 1:15pm @ 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park

Getty Images photo here is of our protest at Facebook HQ back in 2010. Same issues today, only Facebook has gotten worse! This despite an "agreement" Facebook reached with the FTC in 2011.

Join our call for greater consumer protection in online media and right to privacy; Call out Facebook for corporate greed endangering our democracy!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also guilty of gentrifying E. Palo Alto and Menlo Park with plans for turning it into "Zucktown". With planned development, residents will be pushed out for FB employees with 6 figure salaries.

Bring signs if you can, some available. Raging Grannies Action League members are organizing this demo with help from our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
sm_maryg_at_fb.jpg
original image (660x600)
For more event information:
http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 31st, 2018 4:47 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code