

"Cruising for Peace & Unity: Lowrider Car & Bicycle Show & Shine"

April 14th (Second Sat), form 12:00pm - 5:00pm, Natomas Mariscos Los Primoz 2425 Northgate Blvd. Sacras.



FREE EVENT - ALL AGES - NO DRUGS NO ALCOHOL



12:00pm Opening Blessing by: Albert Titman Sr (Nisenan, Miwuk, Mexica)

Mexica Blessing By local Kalpullis



Performances By:🎶

Xela De La X aka cihuatl-ce (Los Angeles)

Richie Ledreagle (Colusa Co)

Las Pulgas (Sacras)

Dialektz (Bay)

JOTA EFFECTUS (Salas)

Mentes Diferentes (Sacraz/ Woodland)

& Special Guest Sam Miranda of Sol Peligro

+ More



Sound by Kenny Casias aka DJ Side2 of NorCal H.I.D.



Workshops by National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter &

NorCal Resist

Know Your Rights

Know Your Immigrant Rights



Youth & Children Actives



Arte Exhibit by Xico González



💖 CO-SPONSORS: LRCFT, Supreme Car Club WorldWide, NorCal Resist, Xico González Sol Collective, Mentes Diferentes, The Washington Neighborhood Center, Native Dads Network, Indigenous Circles United, Coalition Of Labor Union Women - CLUW California Capital Chapter, Nat'l Brown Berets Chico Unit Mecha De Sac State, Calpulli Tlayolotl & Mariscos Los Primoz



*******************************



🏆 INFO HOW TO REGISTER YOUR CAR/BICYCLE of Vend:

Email:

Phone: (916)432-3669

Like us:



*******************************



FUNDRAISER to recoup the cost of this gathering, we're taking contributions and with a $20 contribution, receive a limited addition Brown Berets T- Shirt:

JP Romero - Sacramento

Alex Lemus-Molina - Woodland

Steven Payan - Sacramento/ WDLD/ Davis



Please pass the word



In Solidarity,



Brown Berets De SacrAztlán



C/S Brown Berets de SacrAztlán 6yr Anniversary with the Chicano Consortium Present:"Cruising for Peace & Unity: Lowrider Car & Bicycle Show & Shine"April 14th (Second Sat), form 12:00pm - 5:00pm, Natomas Mariscos Los Primoz 2425 Northgate Blvd. Sacras.FREE EVENT - ALL AGES - NO DRUGS NO ALCOHOL12:00pm Opening Blessing by: Albert Titman Sr (Nisenan, Miwuk, Mexica)Mexica Blessing By local KalpullisPerformances By:🎶Xela De La X aka cihuatl-ce (Los Angeles)Richie Ledreagle (Colusa Co)Las Pulgas (Sacras)Dialektz (Bay)JOTA EFFECTUS (Salas)Mentes Diferentes (Sacraz/ Woodland)& Special Guest Sam Miranda of Sol Peligro+ MoreSound by Kenny Casias aka DJ Side2 of NorCal H.I.D.Workshops by National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter &NorCal ResistKnow Your RightsKnow Your Immigrant RightsYouth & Children ActivesArte Exhibit by Xico González💖 CO-SPONSORS: LRCFT, Supreme Car Club WorldWide, NorCal Resist, Xico González Sol Collective, Mentes Diferentes, The Washington Neighborhood Center, Native Dads Network, Indigenous Circles United, Coalition Of Labor Union Women - CLUW California Capital Chapter, Nat'l Brown Berets Chico Unit Mecha De Sac State, Calpulli Tlayolotl & Mariscos Los Primoz*******************************🏆 INFO HOW TO REGISTER YOUR CAR/BICYCLE of Vend:Email: SacBrownBerets [at] gmail.com Phone: (916)432-3669Like us: http://www.Facebook.com/SacBrownBerets *******************************FUNDRAISER to recoup the cost of this gathering, we're taking contributions and with a $20 contribution, receive a limited addition Brown Berets T- Shirt:JP Romero - SacramentoAlex Lemus-Molina - WoodlandSteven Payan - Sacramento/ WDLD/ DavisPlease pass the wordIn Solidarity,Brown Berets De SacrAztlánC/S

original image (1304x2015)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1791085260... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 11:17 PM