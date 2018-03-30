From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Cruising for Peace & Unity Lowrider Show: Brown Beret 6yr Anniversary
|Date
|Saturday April 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Mariscos Los Primoz
2425 Northgate, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Brown Berets de SacrAztlán
|
Brown Berets de SacrAztlán 6yr Anniversary with the Chicano Consortium Present:
"Cruising for Peace & Unity: Lowrider Car & Bicycle Show & Shine"
April 14th (Second Sat), form 12:00pm - 5:00pm, Natomas Mariscos Los Primoz 2425 Northgate Blvd. Sacras.
FREE EVENT - ALL AGES - NO DRUGS NO ALCOHOL
12:00pm Opening Blessing by: Albert Titman Sr (Nisenan, Miwuk, Mexica)
Mexica Blessing By local Kalpullis
Performances By:🎶
Xela De La X aka cihuatl-ce (Los Angeles)
Richie Ledreagle (Colusa Co)
Las Pulgas (Sacras)
Dialektz (Bay)
JOTA EFFECTUS (Salas)
Mentes Diferentes (Sacraz/ Woodland)
& Special Guest Sam Miranda of Sol Peligro
+ More
Sound by Kenny Casias aka DJ Side2 of NorCal H.I.D.
Workshops by National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter &
NorCal Resist
Know Your Rights
Know Your Immigrant Rights
Youth & Children Actives
Arte Exhibit by Xico González
💖 CO-SPONSORS: LRCFT, Supreme Car Club WorldWide, NorCal Resist, Xico González Sol Collective, Mentes Diferentes, The Washington Neighborhood Center, Native Dads Network, Indigenous Circles United, Coalition Of Labor Union Women - CLUW California Capital Chapter, Nat'l Brown Berets Chico Unit Mecha De Sac State, Calpulli Tlayolotl & Mariscos Los Primoz
*******************************
🏆 INFO HOW TO REGISTER YOUR CAR/BICYCLE of Vend:
Email: SacBrownBerets [at] gmail.com
Phone: (916)432-3669
Like us: http://www.Facebook.com/SacBrownBerets
*******************************
FUNDRAISER to recoup the cost of this gathering, we're taking contributions and with a $20 contribution, receive a limited addition Brown Berets T- Shirt:
JP Romero - Sacramento
Alex Lemus-Molina - Woodland
Steven Payan - Sacramento/ WDLD/ Davis
Please pass the word
In Solidarity,
Brown Berets De SacrAztlán
C/S
original image (1304x2015)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 11:17 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1791085260...
