Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/14/2018
Cruising for Peace & Unity Lowrider Show: Brown Beret 6yr Anniversary
Date Saturday April 14
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Mariscos Los Primoz
2425 Northgate, Sacramento
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorBrown Berets de SacrAztlán
Brown Berets de SacrAztlán 6yr Anniversary with the Chicano Consortium Present:
"Cruising for Peace & Unity: Lowrider Car & Bicycle Show & Shine"
April 14th (Second Sat), form 12:00pm - 5:00pm, Natomas Mariscos Los Primoz 2425 Northgate Blvd. Sacras.

FREE EVENT - ALL AGES - NO DRUGS NO ALCOHOL

12:00pm Opening Blessing by: Albert Titman Sr (Nisenan, Miwuk, Mexica)
Mexica Blessing By local Kalpullis

Performances By:🎶
Xela De La X aka cihuatl-ce (Los Angeles)
Richie Ledreagle (Colusa Co)
Las Pulgas (Sacras)
Dialektz (Bay)
JOTA EFFECTUS (Salas)
Mentes Diferentes (Sacraz/ Woodland)
& Special Guest Sam Miranda of Sol Peligro
+ More

Sound by Kenny Casias aka DJ Side2 of NorCal H.I.D.

Workshops by National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter &
NorCal Resist
Know Your Rights
Know Your Immigrant Rights

Youth & Children Actives

Arte Exhibit by Xico González

💖 CO-SPONSORS: LRCFT, Supreme Car Club WorldWide, NorCal Resist, Xico González Sol Collective, Mentes Diferentes, The Washington Neighborhood Center, Native Dads Network, Indigenous Circles United, Coalition Of Labor Union Women - CLUW California Capital Chapter, Nat'l Brown Berets Chico Unit Mecha De Sac State, Calpulli Tlayolotl & Mariscos Los Primoz

*******************************

🏆 INFO HOW TO REGISTER YOUR CAR/BICYCLE of Vend:
Email: SacBrownBerets [at] gmail.com
Phone: (916)432-3669
Like us: http://www.Facebook.com/SacBrownBerets

*******************************

FUNDRAISER to recoup the cost of this gathering, we're taking contributions and with a $20 contribution, receive a limited addition Brown Berets T- Shirt:
JP Romero - Sacramento
Alex Lemus-Molina - Woodland
Steven Payan - Sacramento/ WDLD/ Davis

Please pass the word

In Solidarity,

Brown Berets De SacrAztlán

C/S
sm_sacramento_sacraztlan_brown_berets_6th_anniversary_lowrider_show.jpg
original image (1304x2015)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1791085260...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 11:17 PM
