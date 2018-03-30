From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Independent Autopsy in Stephon Clark Killing Contradicts Police Accounts by Justice for Stephon Clark

Friday Mar 30th, 2018 8:12 PM

Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark seven times from behind, according to an independent autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who was hired by Clark’s family. The autopsy contradicts the Sacramento police department’s claim that Clark was advancing towards officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet when they killed him. Dr. Omalu found that Clark took three to 10 minutes to die. Police waited at least five minutes before applying medical aid.

Omalu said the first of eight shots entered in the side of Clark's body, and that the trajectory of the bullet caused his body to turn so his back was to the officers. Seven more bullets entered his body. Omalu also noted that the only gunshot wound to the front of Clark's body entered through his leg and that it occurred when Clark was either falling to or on the ground.



"These findings from the independent autopsy contradict the police narrative that we've been told," the Clark's family lawyer Benjamin Crump told the New York Times.



In response to the news that Clark was shot in his back, Black Lives Sacramento has organized a rally for justice for Clark this evening.





Image: Stephon Clark autopsy illustration released by the Clark family's attorney today.