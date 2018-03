Meet at SC County Courthouse parking lot 11am for sign making party and rally.



Email: In the wake of the Parkland mass shooting, FedEx is refusing to end its discount program for NRA members. This is unacceptable. Demand FedEx stop supporting the extremist National Rifle Association and put people before profits! #BoycottNRAMeet at SC County Courthouse parking lot 11am for sign making party and rally.dropthenra.org FB @rethink2ndamendmentContact: David EspinosaEmail: pochovilla [at] yahoo.com

