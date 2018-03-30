From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/ 7/2018
|Drop the NRA - Fedex
|Date
|Saturday April 07
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|FedEx/ Kinkos, 712 Front Street, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|David Espinosa
|
In the wake of the Parkland mass shooting, FedEx is refusing to end its discount program for NRA members. This is unacceptable. Demand FedEx stop supporting the extremist National Rifle Association and put people before profits! #BoycottNRA
Meet at SC County Courthouse parking lot 11am for sign making party and rally.
dropthenra.org FB @rethink2ndamendment
Contact: David Espinosa
Email: pochovilla [at] yahoo.com
original image (612x792)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 7:29 PM
http://santacruzcommunitycalendar.org/CAL/...
§PDF file
Download PDF (176.3kb)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network