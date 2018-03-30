top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 5/2018
Justice for Stephon Clark!
Date Thursday April 05
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Dwinelle Hall, Room #215, UC Berkeley
http://cstms.berkeley.edu/locations/3335-dwinelle-hall/
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorInternational Socialist Organization
MEETING IN DWINELLE HALL ROOM #215

Sacramento police murdered Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard on March 18. The killer cops shot him in the back 8 times. Protesters have taken the streets of the state capital nearly every day since.

Police kill more people in the United States than in any comparable country. Disproportionate numbers of those killed are Black, Latinx and Native American people. Kayla Moore, Shaleem Tindle, Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte, Mario Woods, Yuvette Henderson, Alan Blueford, Oscar Grant. These are the names of just a few of the black and brown people who have been killed by the police in and around the Bay Area.

Join us for a discussion of police brutality, and what it will take to put an end to police terror and racist gun violence.
sm_justice_for_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1200x800)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/8027779165...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 7:18 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code