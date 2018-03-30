MEETING IN DWINELLE HALL ROOM #215



Sacramento police murdered Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard on March 18. The killer cops shot him in the back 8 times. Protesters have taken the streets of the state capital nearly every day since.



Police kill more people in the United States than in any comparable country. Disproportionate numbers of those killed are Black, Latinx and Native American people. Kayla Moore, Shaleem Tindle, Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte, Mario Woods, Yuvette Henderson, Alan Blueford, Oscar Grant. These are the names of just a few of the black and brown people who have been killed by the police in and around the Bay Area.



Join us for a discussion of police brutality, and what it will take to put an end to police terror and racist gun violence.

