Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Demand Justice for Stephon Clark
Date Thursday April 05
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
TrimTab Media
245 N. Main St, Sebastopol
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSURJ Sonoma County
Note: Please bring paper, pens, and envelopes if you have them!

On Thursday April 5th, join us to demand justice for Stephon Clark. Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man, father of two and Sacramento resident, was murdered by Sacramento PD officers on March 18th. Stephon was shot in the back 20 times in his grandmother's yard, carrying only a cell phone. His life matters. His death matters.

We will be writing to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to demand that the police officers responsible for shooting Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, are held accountable. DA Schubert has a track record of failing to prosecute officers who inflict violence on black community members they are supposed to protect. We must show that we are paying attention, and that we demand justice.

Funds will also be raised for Sacramento Black Lives Matter, who continue to lead our neighbors in Sacramento in black liberation and love, including supporting victims of state violence and their families.
sm_stephon_clark_showing_up_for_racial_justice_surj_sonoma_county.jpg
original image (2048x1167)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2015034252...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 7:09 PM
