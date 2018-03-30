Emergency Protest of Israeli Massacre in Gaza

Sat., March 31, 12 Noon

Gather at UN Plaza (Market between 7th & 8th Sts.)



On March 30, Israeli occupation forces murdered at least 13 Palestinians and injured more than 1,200. using live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and huge quantities of tear gas. The massive protests in cities across Gaza -- the world's largest open-air prison -- were held on Land Day and were the start of a six-week long mobilization leading up to al-Nakba Day, May 15, which commemorates the expulsion of more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 to make way for the state of Israel. The protest is called the Great March of Return, and demands that the expelled Palestinian be allowed to return to their land.



The Israeli occupation forces, while attempting to turn reality upside down by claiming to have been acting in "self-defense," reported suffering zero casualties.



Join us to protest this latest atrocity by the Israeli occupiers and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.



Initiated by the Palestine Action Network



#GreatReturnMarch



Palestine Action Network:

American Friends Service Committee

Al-Awda SF

American Muslims for Palestine

ANSWER Bay Area [Act Now to Stop War and End Racism]

AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center

Art Forces

General Union of Palestine Students -GUPS SFSU

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network

Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area

Middle East Children's Alliance - MECA

NorCal Friends of Sabeel

Palestinian Youth Movement - حركة الشباب الفلسطيني

Queers Undermining Israeli Terror

Students For Justice In Palestine at UC Berkeley (Cal SJP)

