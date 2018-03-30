From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Emergency Protest of Israeli Massacre in Gaza
Sat., March 31, 12 Noon
Gather at UN Plaza (Market between 7th & 8th Sts.)
On March 30, Israeli occupation forces murdered at least 13 Palestinians and injured more than 1,200. using live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and huge quantities of tear gas. The massive protests in cities across Gaza -- the world's largest open-air prison -- were held on Land Day and were the start of a six-week long mobilization leading up to al-Nakba Day, May 15, which commemorates the expulsion of more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 to make way for the state of Israel. The protest is called the Great March of Return, and demands that the expelled Palestinian be allowed to return to their land.
The Israeli occupation forces, while attempting to turn reality upside down by claiming to have been acting in "self-defense," reported suffering zero casualties.
Join us to protest this latest atrocity by the Israeli occupiers and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Initiated by the Palestine Action Network
#GreatReturnMarch
Palestine Action Network:
American Friends Service Committee
Al-Awda SF
American Muslims for Palestine
ANSWER Bay Area [Act Now to Stop War and End Racism]
AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center
Art Forces
General Union of Palestine Students -GUPS SFSU
International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network
Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area
Middle East Children's Alliance - MECA
NorCal Friends of Sabeel
Palestinian Youth Movement - حركة الشباب الفلسطيني
Queers Undermining Israeli Terror
Students For Justice In Palestine at UC Berkeley (Cal SJP)
https://www.facebook.com/events/6114509059...
§Emergency Protest of Israeli Massacre in Gaza
