|Shot 7 Times in His Back! In the Streets
|Date
|Friday March 30
|Time
|8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|Sacramento City Hall 915 I St. Sacramento Ca
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
We will be meeting at city hall and going from there!!!
Outside autopsy released and the first shot was in his left side WHICH MEANS HE WAS GOING INTO HIS HOUSE AND NOT CHARGING OFFICERS.
The remainder shots were IN HIS BACK!!!!
We need to HIT THESE STREETS
TO!!! NIGHT!!
original image (1334x750)
original image (960x540)
