A grim list: Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte. Shaleem Tindle. Mario Woods. Luis Gongora Pat. Jessica Williams. Alejandro Nieto. Oscar Grant. These are the names of just a few of the black and brown people who have been killed by the police in and around the Bay Area. On March 18, killer cops in Sacramento took another life: Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times in his grandmother's backyard. Police kill more people in the United States than any other country in the global North, a disproportionate number of whom are black, brown, and indigenous. Join us for a discussion of police brutality, and what it will take to put an end to police terror and racist gun violence.

