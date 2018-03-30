top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
Justice for Stephon Clark: The Fight Against Police Brutality
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Women's Building
3543 18th St, San Francisco
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorInternational Socialist Organization
A grim list: Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte. Shaleem Tindle. Mario Woods. Luis Gongora Pat. Jessica Williams. Alejandro Nieto. Oscar Grant. These are the names of just a few of the black and brown people who have been killed by the police in and around the Bay Area. On March 18, killer cops in Sacramento took another life: Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times in his grandmother's backyard. Police kill more people in the United States than any other country in the global North, a disproportionate number of whom are black, brown, and indigenous. Join us for a discussion of police brutality, and what it will take to put an end to police terror and racist gun violence.
sm_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1200x800)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1663615572...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 11:03 AM
