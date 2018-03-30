From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Justice for Stephon Clark: The Fight Against Police Brutality
|Date
|Wednesday April 04
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
The Women's Building
3543 18th St, San Francisco
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|International Socialist Organization
|
A grim list: Jesus Adolfo Delgado-Duarte. Shaleem Tindle. Mario Woods. Luis Gongora Pat. Jessica Williams. Alejandro Nieto. Oscar Grant. These are the names of just a few of the black and brown people who have been killed by the police in and around the Bay Area. On March 18, killer cops in Sacramento took another life: Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times in his grandmother's backyard. Police kill more people in the United States than any other country in the global North, a disproportionate number of whom are black, brown, and indigenous. Join us for a discussion of police brutality, and what it will take to put an end to police terror and racist gun violence.
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 11:03 AM
