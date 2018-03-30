

UPDATE:

We are tired of the police in Sacramento profiling us, harassing us, abusing us, and killing us. WE ARE GETTING OUR COP WATCH PROGRAM OFF THE GROUND THROUGH THIS MEETING.

We need folks that are willing to follow the police to monitor their activity in your community.

*************************************





Our goal is to STOP RELYING ON THE POLICE WHEN ALL THEY DO IS KILL OR CRIMINALIZE US!



We are over-policed.

We are not treated with dignity and respect in the neighborhoods we grew up in.



They come into our neighborhoods and WE NO LONGER HAVE A SAFE SPACE.



We are criminalized when we AREN'T EVEN BREAKING LAWS! #NandiCain



- They treat our families like criminals when they inflict harm on us.

- They treat our families like criminals when others inflict harm on us.



WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE WHEN WE TAKE IT UPON OURSELVES TO PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY FROM THE POLICE, while maintaining actual peace in our communities?



What does it look like when we take it upon ourselves to de-escalate situations the right way. While keeping dignity and respect for the folks we live, grow, and build with?!



What does it look like when we care for, instead of criminalize, those without homes or those with mental challenges?



Let's talk about it as a community.



We can build a structure that helps to end all violence on Black folks.



Let's take our STREETS back!





When: Saturday May 5, 2018

Where: Colonial Heights Library

Time: 6-8pm

