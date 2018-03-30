top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Protests over Stephon Clark’s Killing Disrupt Sacramento City Council
by Democracy Now
Friday Mar 30th, 2018 10:36 AM
In Sacramento, widespread protests continue over the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was shot by police officers 20 times in his own backyard. On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters disrupted the Sacramento City Council meeting. They were led by Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevonte Clark, who rushed into the council chamber and jumped onto the desk of Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
sm_stevonte_clark-stephon-clark-brother-sacramento-protest-city-council.jpg
original image (960x540)
Stevonte Clark:

“Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!”

On Tuesday, mass protests demanding justice for Stephon Clark also blockaded the doors of the Golden 1 Center during the Sacramento Kings basketball game, barring some fans from entering the arena.


https://www.democracynow.org/2018/3/28/headlines/protests_over_stephon_clarks_killings_disrupt_sacramento_city_council
https://www.democracynow.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code