Protests over Stephon Clark’s Killing Disrupt Sacramento City Council
In Sacramento, widespread protests continue over the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was shot by police officers 20 times in his own backyard. On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters disrupted the Sacramento City Council meeting. They were led by Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevonte Clark, who rushed into the council chamber and jumped onto the desk of Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
Stevonte Clark:
“Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!”
On Tuesday, mass protests demanding justice for Stephon Clark also blockaded the doors of the Golden 1 Center during the Sacramento Kings basketball game, barring some fans from entering the arena.
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/3/28/headlines/protests_over_stephon_clarks_killings_disrupt_sacramento_city_council
