From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Protests over Stephon Clark’s Killing Disrupt Sacramento City Council by Democracy Now

Friday Mar 30th, 2018 10:36 AM

In Sacramento, widespread protests continue over the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was shot by police officers 20 times in his own backyard. On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters disrupted the Sacramento City Council meeting. They were led by Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevonte Clark, who rushed into the council chamber and jumped onto the desk of Mayor Darrell Steinberg.