Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
Economic Justice Now (March to Remember 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Martin Luther King)
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Friendship Baptist Church Seaside
1440 Broadway Avenue (Obama Way), Seaside
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNAACP Monterey County Branch
Come out and March in Seaside from Friendship Baptist Church to Greater Victory Temple on Broadway remembering the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King.
sm_martin_luther_king_assassination_march_seaside_monterey_naacp.jpg
original image (693x877)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2405789398...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 10:25 AM
