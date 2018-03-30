From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
|Economic Justice Now (March to Remember 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Martin Luther King)
|Date
|Wednesday April 04
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Friendship Baptist Church Seaside
1440 Broadway Avenue (Obama Way), Seaside
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|NAACP Monterey County Branch
|
Come out and March in Seaside from Friendship Baptist Church to Greater Victory Temple on Broadway remembering the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King.
original image (693x877)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 10:25 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2405789398...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network