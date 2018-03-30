top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action
Wendi Moore O'Neal & The Community Sing in New Orleans
by WTUL News and Views
Friday Mar 30th, 2018 9:32 AM
WTUL News and Views speaks with Wendi Moore O'Neal of Jaliyah Consulting, her bi-monthly community sing project, why she does it, what gives her hope, and an outline of some of the most incredible organizing going on in New Orleans today! Great conversation!
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (31.2mb)
WTUL News and Views speaks with Wendi Moore O'Neal of Jaliyah Consulting, her bi-monthly community sing project, why she does it, what gives her hope, and an outline of some of the most incredible organizing going on in New Orleans today! Great conversation!
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code