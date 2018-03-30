From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Wendi Moore O'Neal & The Community Sing in New Orleans by WTUL News and Views

Friday Mar 30th, 2018 9:32 AM

WTUL News and Views speaks with Wendi Moore O'Neal of Jaliyah Consulting, her bi-monthly community sing project, why she does it, what gives her hope, and an outline of some of the most incredible organizing going on in New Orleans today! Great conversation!

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/03/30/wendioneal.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (31.2mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

WTUL News and Views speaks with Wendi Moore O'Neal of Jaliyah Consulting, her bi-monthly community sing project, why she does it, what gives her hope, and an outline of some of the most incredible organizing going on in New Orleans today! Great conversation!