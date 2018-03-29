From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Resist Police Violence (Counter-Protest at anti-Stephon Clark Rally)
|Saturday March 31
|5:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Golden 1 Center
500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
|Protest
|Project Peace Sacramento
Racists are organizing an anti-Stephon Clark Rally at the Golden One Center, we can not let them organize a rally and we will not let anyone support a pro-violence rally when we are still grieving the loss of our brother.
This is the racists facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/167124003987951/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1774062882...
