From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Stop Racist Discrimination At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout by Labor Video Project

Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Over 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. Cheryl Thornton talked about how she and other African American workers had been targeted and bullied at the DPH Potrero Neighborhood Health Center. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.Production of Labor Video Project

original image (4032x3024)



Over 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. Cheryl Thornton talked about how she and other African American workers had been targeted and bullied at the CCSF DPH Potrero Health Center. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Stop Racist Discrimination At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & SpeakoutOver 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. Cheryl Thornton talked about how she and other African American workers had been targeted and bullied at the CCSF DPH Potrero Health Center. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI

SEIU 1021 Brandon Hawkins from Laguna Honda speaks about the harassment of African American workers.

There is growing anger about the racist targeting and bullying of African American workers and other minorities in San Francisco DPH

Barbara Garcia, Department of Public Health Director listened to SEIU 1021 rank and file workers about the racist discrimination and retaliation and promised to look into it.

A petition was signed by many members of SEIU 1021 and community members against the racist discrimination and bullying and presented to Barbara Garcia, Director of DPH

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Brenda Barros spoke about the workplace bullying and harassment of African American DPH workers and the discrimination against others in CCSF.

Rally in front of DPH building in San Francisco

Workers said they will not be shut off about the brazen racism and discrimination going on at CCSF DPH

SEIU 1021 SF DPH members are fed up with the long going racist discrimination, harassment and bullying by DPH management.

Residents and clients at the Portero Hill Health Center spoke out about how the African American workers are being targeted by management.

SEIU 1021 workers entered the SF DPH building and demanded answers and action from SF DPH director Barbara Garcia.