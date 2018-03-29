top
Stop Racist Discrimination At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
Over 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. Cheryl Thornton talked about how she and other African American workers had been targeted and bullied at the DPH Potrero Neighborhood Health Center. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
sm_seiu1021_carol_thornton_protest_against_racism3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stop Racist Discrimination At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout

https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§SEIU 1021 Brandon Hawkins Speaking
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_brandon_dawkins_speaking3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 Brandon Hawkins from Laguna Honda speaks about the harassment of African American workers.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§SEIU 1021 Members Are Angry
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_angry_member_at_meeting_speaking3-28-18.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
There is growing anger about the racist targeting and bullying of African American workers and other minorities in San Francisco DPH
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§CCSF DPH Director Barbara Garcia Challenged By SEIU 1021 Members
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_garcia_barbara_at_meeting_protest3-28-18.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Barbara Garcia, Department of Public Health Director listened to SEIU 1021 rank and file workers about the racist discrimination and retaliation and promised to look into it.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§Petition Against Racism At CCSF DPH
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_petition_against_racism3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A petition was signed by many members of SEIU 1021 and community members against the racist discrimination and bullying and presented to Barbara Garcia, Director of DPH
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter President Spoke
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_brenda_barros_protests_racism3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Brenda Barros spoke about the workplace bullying and harassment of African American DPH workers and the discrimination against others in CCSF.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§Rally At Door of SF DPH
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_rally_at_door_against_racism3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally in front of DPH building in San Francisco
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§You Can Not Shut Us Off
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_you_canot_shut_us_off3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers said they will not be shut off about the brazen racism and discrimination going on at CCSF DPH
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§Enough Is Enough
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu_1021_dph_rally_sign.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 SF DPH members are fed up with the long going racist discrimination, harassment and bullying by DPH management.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§Residents Speak Out
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_dph_resident_speaks3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Residents and clients at the Portero Hill Health Center spoke out about how the African American workers are being targeted by management.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
§SEIU 1021 Workers Rally In Building
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 29th, 2018 7:14 AM
sm_seiu1021_discrimination_at_dps_in_building3-28-18.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 workers entered the SF DPH building and demanded answers and action from SF DPH director Barbara Garcia.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
