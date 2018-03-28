From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Fossil Free Fest // Equity, Complicity, Vision for Action by WTUL News and Views

Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 11:19 PM

Maggie of WTUL New Orleans News & Views speaks with four organizers of the Fossil Free Fest, held in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 2nd-April 8th, 2018.





Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/03/28/fossil_free_fest_1.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (220.8mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

[ Audio: 21:53 ]



Where do we fall within the transition out of the Fossil Fuel Era?



Fossil Free Fest- presented by Antenna- is a week-long festival intended to bring community and celebration into space to work through this question. From April 2nd through April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana, The Broad Theater, The Joan Mitchell Center, and Grow Dat Youth Farm will host films, music, art, food, and round table discussions to provide an intentional public forum to explore the ethics and complexities of funding art and education with fossil fuel money.



Listen to the conversation with Fossil Free Festival organizers Imani Jacqueline Brown, Monique Verdin, Katie Mathews, and Jayeesha Dutta to hear about how the festival (and beyond) is an opportunity for raising collective consciousness, asking what price we pay for comfort/leisure, honoring the communities we serve, and finding power in our complicity.



Join in this journey by registering for the festival events at fossilfreefest.org