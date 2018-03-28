top
Roy Zimmerman Performs ReZist
Date Saturday April 21
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe Sorgen
ReZist is 90 minutes of Roy Zimmerman’s original songs, a funny and forceful affirmation of Peace and Social Justice. “Sometimes I think satire is the most hopeful and heartfelt form of expression, because in calling out the world's absurdities and laughing in their face, I'm affirming the real possibility for change.” Roy’s songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer Melanie Harby.

Video links:

“The Shady Bunch” - https://www.facebook.com/39171898761/videos/10155881909508762/
“Joel Osteen” (twelve million views) - https://www.facebook.com/39171898761/videos/10155713771658762
“Creation Science 101” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIwiPsgRrOs
"My Vote, My Voice, My Right” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-X-uBIqeVM

Info: http://www.bfuu.org/events/ Ph:510-841-4824

Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee

Suggested Donation: $20, sliding scale. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
