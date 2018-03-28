From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
East Bay | Arts + Action
|Roy Zimmerman Performs ReZist
|Date
|Saturday April 21
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Phoebe Sorgen
|
ReZist is 90 minutes of Roy Zimmerman’s original songs, a funny and forceful affirmation of Peace and Social Justice. “Sometimes I think satire is the most hopeful and heartfelt form of expression, because in calling out the world's absurdities and laughing in their face, I'm affirming the real possibility for change.” Roy’s songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer Melanie Harby.
Video links:
“The Shady Bunch” - https://www.facebook.com/39171898761/videos/10155881909508762/
“Joel Osteen” (twelve million views) - https://www.facebook.com/39171898761/videos/10155713771658762
“Creation Science 101” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIwiPsgRrOs
"My Vote, My Voice, My Right” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-X-uBIqeVM
Info: http://www.bfuu.org/events/ Ph:510-841-4824
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee
Suggested Donation: $20, sliding scale. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
