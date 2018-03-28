top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 7/2018
Native Teachings: Benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign
Date Saturday April 07
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Goldman Auditorium, David Brower Center
2150 Allston Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia Institute for Community, Art & Nat
Emailinfo [at] californiaican.org
"Thousands of years of accumulated wisdom, practical knowledge, and beauty is in the earth beneath our feet and in the hearts and practice of Native people today. Meet some of California's most skillful Native artists and highly-regarded cultural leaders for an exploration of Native California's deep past and living present."
-Malcolm Margolin, Director of California I CAN & Benjamin Porter, Director of Hearst Museum

Native Teachings
A benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign*

Native artists and cultural leaders will share personal reflections on the value of the lessons they learned, how knowledge is conveyed, and the wisdom embedded in a variety of Native institutions, beliefs, and practices. To what degree is this knowledge transferable to mainstream America? In addition, a few non-Indians who have had long and deep engagement with Indian communities will comment on what they have learned and how it has shaped their life.

Panelists include: Jennifer Bates, Ron Goode, Frank LaPena, Malcolm Margolin, Toby McLeod, Vincent Medina, Benjamin Porter, Frank Velasquez, and Linda Yamane.

Tickets are sliding scale $10-30. A benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign.

For more about the panelists and this work, visit http://californiaican.org/events-and-explorations/native-teachings/.

Presented by the California Institute for Community, Art & Nature & the David Brower Center.

Please also join us that afternoon April 7th from 2-5pm at the Berkeley Art Museum, 2155 Center Street for Invitation to a Lost World: 5000 Years of Art from the Bay Area Shellmounds. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/invitation-to-a-lost-world-5000-years-of-art-from-the-bay-area-shellmounds-tickets-44534044526.

*Net proceeds, after expenses, of ticket sales will be donated to the campaign.
sm_tule_boat.jpg
original image (594x565)
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/native-teachi...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 3:03 PM
§Tule boat and CAL ICAN banner header
by California Institute for Community, Art & Nat Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 3:03 PM
sm_caican_header.jpg
original image (1650x326)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/native-teachi...
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
