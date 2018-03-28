From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Native Teachings: Benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign
|Date
|Saturday April 07
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Goldman Auditorium, David Brower Center
2150 Allston Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|California Institute for Community, Art & Nat
|info [at] californiaican.org
|
"Thousands of years of accumulated wisdom, practical knowledge, and beauty is in the earth beneath our feet and in the hearts and practice of Native people today. Meet some of California's most skillful Native artists and highly-regarded cultural leaders for an exploration of Native California's deep past and living present."
-Malcolm Margolin, Director of California I CAN & Benjamin Porter, Director of Hearst Museum
Native Teachings
A benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign*
Native artists and cultural leaders will share personal reflections on the value of the lessons they learned, how knowledge is conveyed, and the wisdom embedded in a variety of Native institutions, beliefs, and practices. To what degree is this knowledge transferable to mainstream America? In addition, a few non-Indians who have had long and deep engagement with Indian communities will comment on what they have learned and how it has shaped their life.
Panelists include: Jennifer Bates, Ron Goode, Frank LaPena, Malcolm Margolin, Toby McLeod, Vincent Medina, Benjamin Porter, Frank Velasquez, and Linda Yamane.
Tickets are sliding scale $10-30. A benefit for the West Berkeley Shellmound Campaign.
For more about the panelists and this work, visit http://californiaican.org/events-and-explorations/native-teachings/.
Presented by the California Institute for Community, Art & Nature & the David Brower Center.
Please also join us that afternoon April 7th from 2-5pm at the Berkeley Art Museum, 2155 Center Street for Invitation to a Lost World: 5000 Years of Art from the Bay Area Shellmounds. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/invitation-to-a-lost-world-5000-years-of-art-from-the-bay-area-shellmounds-tickets-44534044526.
*Net proceeds, after expenses, of ticket sales will be donated to the campaign.
original image (594x565)
