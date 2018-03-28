The appointment of the notorious warmonger John Bolton as National Security Advisor is the latest move in reorganizing the Trump inner circle as a war cabinet. The Bolton announcement came just days after the naming of CIA director Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State replacing Rex Tillerson, and Pompeo’s replacement at the CIA by Gina Haspel. Both Pompeo and Haspel are advocates of torture. The elevation of Bolton, Pompeo and Haspel can only be seen as a turn in the direction of new wars against North Korea, Iran and elsewhere, and intensification of the seven wars that the U.S. is already engaged. Now is the time to intensify the resistance!



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

