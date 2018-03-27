From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
California DOJ to Join Investigation into Stephon Clark's Killing
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) will be providing "independent oversight" of the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark on March 18 by Sacramento police officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet. Mercadal and Robinet shot Stephon, who was unarmed, 20 times.
original image (749x940)
Those seeking justice for Stephon do not feel that the Attorney General will aid in the cause.
One individual summed it up on social media:
"The Attorney General being involved sounds REALLY good. It isn't. While the attorney general is certainly not directly correlated to the police department that summarily executed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's back yard -- they are still a CA state legal representative. While I hope that the investigation is handled properly.. I remain stalwart that we must continue to push this forward. The attorney general is not enough. We want the police officers arrested."
Another individual asked, "Why didn't the Attorney General come to investigate, Mario Woods right away? Alex Nieto, Jessica Williams, and Jesus Alfredo Delgado?" All of them killed by police.
This week in Sacramento, Black Lives Matter activists have been protesting Stephon's killing at the DA's office, stating "Let's Go See the D.A! Charge the Police!"
See: https://www.facebook.com/events/366518910496908/
Here is the Attorney General's press release dated March 27:
SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) will be stepping in to provide independent oversight of the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Alonzo Clark. During a press conference with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento community leaders, Attorney General Becerra pledged that the California DOJ will lend its experience to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The California DOJ will also evaluate law enforcement policies, procedures, and practices to identify ways to achieve safer outcomes.
“I stand together with Sacramento law enforcement, city and community leaders to announce that the California Department of Justice will lend our experience to ensure the investigation into the tragic death of Stephon Clark is fair, thorough, and impartial,” said Attorney General Becerra. “We take on this responsibility in full recognition of the importance of getting it right – because there is nothing more important than respect and trust between law enforcement and the communities that they are sworn to protect as we work to keep all Californians safe.”
While investigations of this kind are generally handled by local District Attorneys, the California DOJ is entering this investigation at the request of Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. As part of the agreement with the Sacramento Police Department, the California DOJ will also evaluate police department policies, procedures, and practices to help identify ways to achieve safer outcomes for community members and officers.
Source: https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/california-department-justice-steps-provide-independent-oversight-investigation
More info: https://www.facebook.com/BlackLivesMatterSac/
One individual summed it up on social media:
"The Attorney General being involved sounds REALLY good. It isn't. While the attorney general is certainly not directly correlated to the police department that summarily executed Stephon Clark in his grandmother's back yard -- they are still a CA state legal representative. While I hope that the investigation is handled properly.. I remain stalwart that we must continue to push this forward. The attorney general is not enough. We want the police officers arrested."
Another individual asked, "Why didn't the Attorney General come to investigate, Mario Woods right away? Alex Nieto, Jessica Williams, and Jesus Alfredo Delgado?" All of them killed by police.
This week in Sacramento, Black Lives Matter activists have been protesting Stephon's killing at the DA's office, stating "Let's Go See the D.A! Charge the Police!"
See: https://www.facebook.com/events/366518910496908/
Here is the Attorney General's press release dated March 27:
SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) will be stepping in to provide independent oversight of the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Alonzo Clark. During a press conference with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento community leaders, Attorney General Becerra pledged that the California DOJ will lend its experience to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The California DOJ will also evaluate law enforcement policies, procedures, and practices to identify ways to achieve safer outcomes.
“I stand together with Sacramento law enforcement, city and community leaders to announce that the California Department of Justice will lend our experience to ensure the investigation into the tragic death of Stephon Clark is fair, thorough, and impartial,” said Attorney General Becerra. “We take on this responsibility in full recognition of the importance of getting it right – because there is nothing more important than respect and trust between law enforcement and the communities that they are sworn to protect as we work to keep all Californians safe.”
While investigations of this kind are generally handled by local District Attorneys, the California DOJ is entering this investigation at the request of Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. As part of the agreement with the Sacramento Police Department, the California DOJ will also evaluate police department policies, procedures, and practices to help identify ways to achieve safer outcomes for community members and officers.
Source: https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/california-department-justice-steps-provide-independent-oversight-investigation
More info: https://www.facebook.com/BlackLivesMatterSac/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network