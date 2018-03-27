From the Open-Publishing Calendar

California DOJ to Join Investigation into Stephon Clark's Killing by Justice for Stephon Clark

Tuesday Mar 27th, 2018 10:20 PM

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) will be providing "independent oversight" of the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark on March 18 by Sacramento police officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet. Mercadal and Robinet shot Stephon, who was unarmed, 20 times.