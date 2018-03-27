From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|World Premiere: The Gangster of Love
|Date
|Wednesday April 11
|Time
|8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Magic Theatre
Fort Mason
2 Marina Blvd.
Building D, 3rd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94123
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Magic Theatre
|boxoffice [at] magictheatre.org
|Phone
|(415) 441-8822
|
Magic Theatre presents
World Premiere
THE GANGSTER OF LOVE
By Jessica Hagedorn
Directed by Loretta Greco
April 11 - May 6, 2018
TICKETS: http://magictheatre.org/season/the-gangster-of-love
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/156487255053739/
Jessica Hagedorn’s THE GANGSTER OF LOVE focuses on the author’s own story of immigration from Manila and is based on her book of the same name. In THE GANGSTER OF LOVE, Raquel "Rocky" Rivera and her eccentric family settle in the Haight during the 1970s, amidst a dynamic period of conflict, social change, and artistic flourishing in San Francisco. The lauded city of poets, rebels, and thriving musicians will be reclaimed at Magic Theatre through the eyes of Hagedorn's immigrant artists. This world premiere stage adaptation – twenty years in the making - will feature live music, poetry reading, and the music video as key narrative forms. THE GANGSTER OF LOVE is a Magic Gerbode commissioned new play.
Tickets ($20+) may be purchased online at http://magictheatre.org/season/the-gangster-of-love or by calling (415) 441-8822.
Jessica Hagedorn’s THE GANGSTER OF LOVE focuses on the author’s own story of immigration from Manila and is based on her book of the same name. In THE GANGSTER OF LOVE, Raquel "Rocky" Rivera and her eccentric family settle in the Haight during the 1970s, amidst a dynamic period of conflict, social change, and artistic flourishing in San Francisco. The lauded city of poets, rebels, and thriving musicians will be reclaimed at Magic Theatre through the eyes of Hagedorn's immigrant artists. This world premiere stage adaptation – twenty years in the making - will feature live music, poetry reading, and the music video as key narrative forms. THE GANGSTER OF LOVE is a Magic Gerbode commissioned new play.
