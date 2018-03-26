From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rain Couldn't Dampen the Passion at San Jose March for Our Lives Rally by R. Robertson

Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM

Past historic buildings and through the main streets of downtown, marchers showed they know the way through San Jose. Thousands paraded for peace, justice, and a halt to gun violence. Photos by Chris Cassell except where noted. Free to use for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.

On March 24th, national day of action against gun violence, the South Bay shone, as the sun peaked through the clouds here and there. To the streets!