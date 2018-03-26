From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rain Couldn't Dampen the Passion at San Jose March for Our Lives Rally
Past historic buildings and through the main streets of downtown, marchers showed they know the way through San Jose. Thousands paraded for peace, justice, and a halt to gun violence. Photos by Chris Cassell except where noted. Free to use for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.
Past historic buildings and through the main streets of downtown, marchers showed they know the way through San Jose. Thousands paraded for peace, justice, and a halt to gun violence.
On March 24th, national day of action against gun violence, the South Bay shone, as the sun peaked through the clouds here and there. To the streets!
On March 24th, national day of action against gun violence, the South Bay shone, as the sun peaked through the clouds here and there. To the streets!
§Santa Clara St
this photo courtesy SJ Raging Grannies
The San Jose gaggle of Grannies sang for over an hour, serenading the marchers with a tune from the civil rights movement, Ain’t nobody gonna turn us around...
later the WILPF (Women's International League for Peace and Freedom) branch joined them and they serenaded the marchers as they left arena green. Raging Granny Paula R. reports that the excitement of the marchers made for a very energizing day. This photo courtesy SJ Raging Grannies
later the WILPF (Women's International League for Peace and Freedom) branch joined them and they serenaded the marchers as they left arena green. Raging Granny Paula R. reports that the excitement of the marchers made for a very energizing day. This photo courtesy SJ Raging Grannies
