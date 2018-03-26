top
Rain Couldn't Dampen the Passion at San Jose March for Our Lives Rally
by R. Robertson
Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
Past historic buildings and through the main streets of downtown, marchers showed they know the way through San Jose. Thousands paraded for peace, justice, and a halt to gun violence. Photos by Chris Cassell except where noted. Free to use for non-commercial purposes, please credit the photographer.
sm_ccsjmarch1.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
Past historic buildings and through the main streets of downtown, marchers showed they know the way through San Jose. Thousands paraded for peace, justice, and a halt to gun violence.

On March 24th, national day of action against gun violence, the South Bay shone, as the sun peaked through the clouds here and there. To the streets!
§Santa Clara St
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsjsantaclarast2.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§We are San Jose!
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsjsanjose.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Freedom Strummers take cover from rain
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsjfreedomstrum1.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§The Raging Grannies of San Jose found a spot of sunshine
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sjrg_s_for_new_post_.jpg
this photo courtesy SJ Raging Grannies
§San Jose Raging Grannies and members of WILPF
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sjrgsnwilpf.jpg
The San Jose gaggle of Grannies sang for over an hour, serenading the marchers with a tune from the civil rights movement, Ain’t nobody gonna turn us around...
later the WILPF (Women's International League for Peace and Freedom) branch joined them and they serenaded the marchers as they left arena green. Raging Granny Paula R. reports that the excitement of the marchers made for a very energizing day. This photo courtesy SJ Raging Grannies
§Market St.
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsjmarketst.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§taking a turn
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsj7uptop_1.jpg
original image (1600x1075)
§On stage
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsjstagegu.jpg
original image (1600x1127)
§Stage speakers wind up
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsj3some.jpg
original image (1600x1165)
§Speakers wrap up on cue
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_ccsj30secleft.jpg
original image (1147x1600)
