Celtics & Kings NBA Players Honor Stephon Clark
March 26, 2018 - The video of the fatal police shooting in Houston comes as protesters continue to demand justice for another recent victim of gun violence: 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was killed by police officers outside his own home one week ago. On Sunday night, at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings, the NBA players wore shirts featuring Stephon Clark’s name and the words “Accountability. We Are One.”
The players also pre-recorded a video that played on the jumbotron inside the stadium ahead of tip-off.
Al Horford: “We will not shut up and dribble.”
Kosta Koufos: “This is bigger than basketball.”
Zach Randolph: “Change can be uncomfortable.”
Marcus Morris: “Change is necessary.”
Semi Ojeleye: “We need to talk.”
Shane Larkin: “We need to act.”
Justin Jackson: “We matter.”
Greg Monroe: “We must unite.”
Garrett Temple: “Stay his name.”
Jaylen Brown: “Stephon Clark.”
Vince Carter: “Stephon Clark.”
The Sacramento police have still not explained why the officers were instructed to mute their body cameras after they shot Stephon Clark 20 times.
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/3/26/headlines/celtics_kings_nba_players_honor_stephon_clark_killed_by_sacramento_police
