Central Valley | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Celtics & Kings NBA Players Honor Stephon Clark
by Democracy Now
Monday Mar 26th, 2018 9:08 PM
March 26, 2018 - The video of the fatal police shooting in Houston comes as protesters continue to demand justice for another recent victim of gun violence: 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was killed by police officers outside his own home one week ago. On Sunday night, at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings, the NBA players wore shirts featuring Stephon Clark’s name and the words “Accountability. We Are One.”
sm_nba-stephon-clark-kings-celtics.jpg
original image (960x540)
The players also pre-recorded a video that played on the jumbotron inside the stadium ahead of tip-off.

Al Horford: “We will not shut up and dribble.”

Kosta Koufos: “This is bigger than basketball.”

Zach Randolph: “Change can be uncomfortable.”

Marcus Morris: “Change is necessary.”

Semi Ojeleye: “We need to talk.”

Shane Larkin: “We need to act.”

Justin Jackson: “We matter.”

Greg Monroe: “We must unite.”

Garrett Temple: “Stay his name.”

Jaylen Brown: “Stephon Clark.”

Vince Carter: “Stephon Clark.”

The Sacramento police have still not explained why the officers were instructed to mute their body cameras after they shot Stephon Clark 20 times.


https://www.democracynow.org/2018/3/26/headlines/celtics_kings_nba_players_honor_stephon_clark_killed_by_sacramento_police
https://www.democracynow.org/
