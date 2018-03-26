From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Celtics & Kings NBA Players Honor Stephon Clark by Democracy Now

Monday Mar 26th, 2018 9:08 PM

March 26, 2018 - The video of the fatal police shooting in Houston comes as protesters continue to demand justice for another recent victim of gun violence: 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an unarmed African-American man who was killed by police officers outside his own home one week ago. On Sunday night, at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings, the NBA players wore shirts featuring Stephon Clark’s name and the words “Accountability. We Are One.”