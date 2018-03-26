From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|1st Annual Santa Cruz Seed Exchange
|Date
|Saturday March 31
|Time
|11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|2259 7th Ave. Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Seed Exchange
Please join us Saturday, March 31 for the 1st Annual Santa Cruz Seed Exchange! 🍈🍊
In an effort to support biodiversity in our agriculture systems and nurture a wholesome food diet in our community we're encouraging local gardeners to trade seeds. This event is free to attend and includes supplies and a clean area to display your seeds. Just bring your collection down to trade with your gardening neighbors!
Don't have any seeds??
That's ok, local seed co-ops will be there offering FREE SEEDS to everyone in attendance to get your garden started!
Connect with local farms offering nursery starts and produce. Attend one of our sustainable growing seminars. Sample artisanal bbq prepared by Master Chef Rick Cook 😋 All available throughout the day! We look forward to seeing you there 🌱
LIVE MUSIC BY:
Rhan Wilson - http://www.rhanwilson.com
SPONSORED BY:
Whey2Grow - http://www.fermented-nutrition.com/whey2grow/
Sasquatch soil co - http://www.sasquatchsoil.co/
https://www.facebook.com/events/3653002972...
