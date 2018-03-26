From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Let's Go See the D.A! Charge the Police!
|Date
|Thursday March 29
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
#Justice4StephonClark
#Justice4Zoe
#ChargeKillerCops
#BlackLivesMatter
REAL JUSTICE LOOKS LIKE POLICE GETTING FIRED, CHARGED, AND CONVICTED!
The District Attorney is who has the power to do that!
Let's go PAY HER A VISIT!
D.A. ANN MARIE SHUBERT
DO YOUR JOB AND CHARGE THESE OFFICERS
This D.A. has NEVER charged an officer that murders us. NEVER!!
WHEN: March 27, 28, 29 (Tuesday before city councils Black Out event, Wednesday, and Thursday)
WHERE: District Attorney Shubert's Office
TIME: 3-5:30pm
ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814
IF WE DON'T GET NO JUSTICE, THEY DON'T GET NO PEACE!
original image (841x473)
