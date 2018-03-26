#Justice4StephonClark

#Justice4Zoe

#ChargeKillerCops

#BlackLivesMatter



REAL JUSTICE LOOKS LIKE POLICE GETTING FIRED, CHARGED, AND CONVICTED!



The District Attorney is who has the power to do that!

Let's go PAY HER A VISIT!



D.A. ANN MARIE SHUBERT

DO YOUR JOB AND CHARGE THESE OFFICERS



This D.A. has NEVER charged an officer that murders us. NEVER!!



WHEN: March 27, 28, 29 (Tuesday before city councils Black Out event, Wednesday, and Thursday)

WHERE: District Attorney Shubert's Office

TIME: 3-5:30pm

ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814



IF WE DON'T GET NO JUSTICE, THEY DON'T GET NO PEACE!



Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 26th, 2018 11:35 AM