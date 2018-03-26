top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Let's Go See the D.A! Charge the Police!
Date Thursday March 29
Time 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Location Details
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
#Justice4StephonClark
#Justice4Zoe
#ChargeKillerCops
#BlackLivesMatter

REAL JUSTICE LOOKS LIKE POLICE GETTING FIRED, CHARGED, AND CONVICTED!

The District Attorney is who has the power to do that!
Let's go PAY HER A VISIT!

D.A. ANN MARIE SHUBERT
DO YOUR JOB AND CHARGE THESE OFFICERS

This D.A. has NEVER charged an officer that murders us. NEVER!!

WHEN: March 27, 28, 29 (Tuesday before city councils Black Out event, Wednesday, and Thursday)
WHERE: District Attorney Shubert's Office
TIME: 3-5:30pm
ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814

IF WE DON'T GET NO JUSTICE, THEY DON'T GET NO PEACE!
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 26th, 2018 11:35 AM
