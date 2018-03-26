From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Police with Guns Guard Gun Protesters during San Jose March for Our Lives by R. Robertson

Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM

Photos by Chris Cassell free for non-commercial use. Please credit the photographer.

Gun violence strikes at home when students are the victims of mass shooters, as happened at Parkland on Valentine's Day this year. A little over one month later, the national day of action March for Our Lives gave students and community members the opportunity to head to the streets for stricter gun laws.



In downtown San Jose, thousands marched. Intermittent rain could not dampen student passion for the issue, as seen in their faces here. Ironically, San Jose Police Department personnel with guns guarded the gun violence protesters.



Meanwhile, the greatest gun user and purveyor of weapons of mass destruction in the world is the U.S. government. As youthful activists take, what is for most, first steps out of the gate into the realm of political protest, the March for Our Lives movement could well grow into a march for all lives, with a call for police disarmament and an end to all wars.