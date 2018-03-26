top
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism
Police with Guns Guard Gun Protesters during San Jose March for Our Lives
by R. Robertson
Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
Photos by Chris Cassell free for non-commercial use. Please credit the photographer.
sm_ccsjpopoguns.jpg
original image (1600x1105)
Gun violence strikes at home when students are the victims of mass shooters, as happened at Parkland on Valentine's Day this year. A little over one month later, the national day of action March for Our Lives gave students and community members the opportunity to head to the streets for stricter gun laws.

In downtown San Jose, thousands marched. Intermittent rain could not dampen student passion for the issue, as seen in their faces here. Ironically, San Jose Police Department personnel with guns guarded the gun violence protesters.

Meanwhile, the greatest gun user and purveyor of weapons of mass destruction in the world is the U.S. government. As youthful activists take, what is for most, first steps out of the gate into the realm of political protest, the March for Our Lives movement could well grow into a march for all lives, with a call for police disarmament and an end to all wars.
§faces in the march
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsj.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§faces of speakers
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsj3some2.jpg
original image (1600x1157)
§faces of students filming
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjfilming.jpg
original image (1190x1600)
§faces in the rain
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjrain.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§facing corporate media TV
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjktvu.jpg
original image (1600x1063)
§enthusiastic speaker
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjratinamouth.jpg
original image (1147x1600)
§expressive speaker
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjratinmouth.jpg
original image (1215x1600)
§Do you know the way to San Jose?
by R. Robertson Monday Mar 26th, 2018 4:20 AM
sm_ccsjdoyouknow280.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
Hwy 280 or 101. Sign with directions.
The March begins
