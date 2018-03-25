



Bay Area luchadorxs for immigration justice are gathering in solidarity with migrants currently forming a 1,000+ person caravan from Central America through Mexico—the "Migrants in the Struggle" 2018 Refugee Caravan. By traveling together, the caravan turns an individual's dangerous journey into a mass mobilization. Learn more, bring friends, and support future friends forced to flee home and head north in the hope of finding safety. These caravanerxs are on the front line fighting for the right to migrate and seek refuge. Join them!



Enjoy free dinner from Cheeseboard Pizza; bring a friend; get involved; spread the word: donate to help this community on the move with basic necessities like food, medical supplies, flashlights, and more: paypal.me/refugeecaravan. If you can't make it, pitch in here and please share:



For more information and ongoing posts about the caravan, follow

::



ACTUALIZACIÓN 24/3: Ahorita más de 1000 personas se han sumado a la caravana.



Luchadorxs por justicia migratoria del Bay Area se están reuniendo en solidaridad con migrantes que ahorita están formándose en una caravana de 1,000+ miembros desde Centroamérica a través de Mexico—la Caravana de Refugiados 2018 "Migrantes en la Lucha." Viajando juntxs, convierten un viaje peligroso de unx migrante solx en una movilización en masa. Aprende más, lleva amigxs, y apoya amigxs futurxs que estuvieron forzadxs de huir de su casa y viajar al norte con la esperanza de encontrar la seguridad. Estxs caravanerxs luchan en el frente por el derecho de migrar y buscar refugio. ¡Únete con ellxs!



Disfruta una cena gratis de Cheeseboard Pizza; lleva unx amigx; participa; corre la voz: dona para ayudar a esta comunidad en movimiento con necesidades básicos como comida, suministros médicos, linternas y más: paypal.me/refugeecaravan. Sí no puedes venir, dona aquí y comparte por favor:



Para más información y publicaciones actuales sobre la caravana, sigué [esp. abajo] UPDATE 3/24: Now more than 1,000 people have joined the caravan.Bay Area luchadorxs for immigration justice are gathering in solidarity with migrants currently forming a 1,000+ person caravan from Central America through Mexico—the "Migrants in the Struggle" 2018 Refugee Caravan. By traveling together, the caravan turns an individual's dangerous journey into a mass mobilization. Learn more, bring friends, and support future friends forced to flee home and head north in the hope of finding safety. These caravanerxs are on the front line fighting for the right to migrate and seek refuge. Join them!Enjoy free dinner from Cheeseboard Pizza; bring a friend; get involved; spread the word: donate to help this community on the move with basic necessities like food, medical supplies, flashlights, and more: paypal.me/refugeecaravan. If you can't make it, pitch in here and please share: https://www.paypal.me/refugeecaravan For more information and ongoing posts about the caravan, follow Pueblo Sin Fronteras ::ACTUALIZACIÓN 24/3: Ahorita más de 1000 personas se han sumado a la caravana.Luchadorxs por justicia migratoria del Bay Area se están reuniendo en solidaridad con migrantes que ahorita están formándose en una caravana de 1,000+ miembros desde Centroamérica a través de Mexico—la Caravana de Refugiados 2018 "Migrantes en la Lucha." Viajando juntxs, convierten un viaje peligroso de unx migrante solx en una movilización en masa. Aprende más, lleva amigxs, y apoya amigxs futurxs que estuvieron forzadxs de huir de su casa y viajar al norte con la esperanza de encontrar la seguridad. Estxs caravanerxs luchan en el frente por el derecho de migrar y buscar refugio. ¡Únete con ellxs!Disfruta una cena gratis de Cheeseboard Pizza; lleva unx amigx; participa; corre la voz: dona para ayudar a esta comunidad en movimiento con necesidades básicos como comida, suministros médicos, linternas y más: paypal.me/refugeecaravan. Sí no puedes venir, dona aquí y comparte por favor: https://www.paypal.me/refugeecaravan Para más información y publicaciones actuales sobre la caravana, sigué Pueblo Sin Fronteras

original image (960x720)

https://www.facebook.com/events/5889430614... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 9:31 PM