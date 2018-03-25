From the Open-Publishing Calendar

On Palm Sunday, 2018 the legacy of Stephon Clark will live forever... by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 8:40 PM

Truth crushed to earth will rise and the "Children of the Sun" will rejoice knowing that you are God and the fulfillment of prophecy is at hand...





The impacted extended family of Stephon Clark has concrete action plans, ideas and essential ways to make our community whole... let's listen and support them... first with an intentional positive way forward.



There are no words, given the graphic nature of the events at Big Momma's home... show your humanity with action.



In these difficult times, within the most sacred space, far more than the "Modern Church" in my community... the sacred space was violated in an unprecedented way... for the world to see.



Few want to consider the historical legacy of Sacramento. Soon come an authentic quantified legacy embraced and shared to all... this 170th Anniversary of the California Gold Rush it would seem time.



Our historic Sacrament on the sacred land of the Mi-Wuk on this Palm Sunday is best reflected remembering March 25, 1965, How Long, Not Long... Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.... yet few want to remember he and his mother assignated in cold blood as investigation of Stephon unfolds and few want to know... thus the root cause of the cycle continues, in my humble opinion...



Why and so called human beings remain silent.



Next week, a nationwide a Truth and Reconciliation conversation will begin and soon come a positive way forward... may friends at the oldest Faith Based Organization West of the Mississippi share a leadership role in the journey we have begun long ago focused on the challenge at hand.



My prayers of the impacted family reflect the hope and aspirations of generations without much concern or strong advocates in high places as the primary source documents reflect.



Today, an amazing opportunity is possible this Palm Sunday as we reflect on the crucifixion of the son of GOD, and this young man.



My prayer is direct and intentional to GOD, touch the heart of your demonic creation you allowed here on earth, provide a special understanding of "Big Momma" who opened the window to light to see unspeakable horror.



This 50th Anniversary of the assignation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a few years later his earthly mother... May we now find resolution to unexplained horror in the wake of a fabricated notion of a California Pan African experience in California over time.



Let the Women and Men of God speak well... as us humble servants plant the crops for sustainability for the full dominion of earth to dress and keep the garden.

