Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Arts + Action | Media Activism & Independent Media
Finding Kukan: A Film by Robin Lung
Date Saturday March 31
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland-Downtown
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Emaildonnakhorsheed [at] oacc.cc
Phone510-637-0455
Finding Kukan: A Film by Robin Lung

Feature Documentary
Followed by Q&A w / Director & Producer, Robin Lung
Presented by: The Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Co-sponsored by:
CAAM – Center for Asian American Media
CACA – Chinese American Citizens Alliance – Oakland Lodge

Saturday, March 31, 2018

Doors open 6:30pm / Film Screens 7:00pm / Q&A 8:15 – 9pm

About the Film: Filmmaker Robin Lung investigates the case of Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of KUKAN, a landmark color film that revealed atrocities in World War II China to audiences around the world.

KUKAN has the rare honor of being the first ever American feature documentary to receive an Academy Award in 1942.

Lost for decades, Lung discovers a badly damaged film print of KUKAN, and pieces together the untold, inspirational tale of the two renegades behind the making of it – Chinese American playwright Li Ling-Ai and cameraman ​​Rey Scott.

(75 Minutes, Feature Documentary, In English and Mandarin)

Free and Open to the Public
Suggested Donation: sliding scale $5 – $20

Price: Free (Suggested Donation: sliding scale $5 - $20 )
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Time: Doors open 6:30pm / Film Screens 7:00pm / Q&A 8:15 - 9pm

Event Phone: 510-637-0455
