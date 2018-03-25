From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Finding Kukan: A Film by Robin Lung
|Date
|Saturday March 31
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland-Downtown
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|donnakhorsheed [at] oacc.cc
|Phone
|510-637-0455
|
Finding Kukan: A Film by Robin Lung
Feature Documentary
Followed by Q&A w / Director & Producer, Robin Lung
Presented by: The Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Co-sponsored by:
CAAM – Center for Asian American Media
CACA – Chinese American Citizens Alliance – Oakland Lodge
Saturday, March 31, 2018
Doors open 6:30pm / Film Screens 7:00pm / Q&A 8:15 – 9pm
About the Film: Filmmaker Robin Lung investigates the case of Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of KUKAN, a landmark color film that revealed atrocities in World War II China to audiences around the world.
KUKAN has the rare honor of being the first ever American feature documentary to receive an Academy Award in 1942.
Lost for decades, Lung discovers a badly damaged film print of KUKAN, and pieces together the untold, inspirational tale of the two renegades behind the making of it – Chinese American playwright Li Ling-Ai and cameraman Rey Scott.
(75 Minutes, Feature Documentary, In English and Mandarin)
Free and Open to the Public
Suggested Donation: sliding scale $5 – $20
Price: Free (Suggested Donation: sliding scale $5 - $20 )
Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018
Time: Doors open 6:30pm / Film Screens 7:00pm / Q&A 8:15 - 9pm
Event Phone: 510-637-0455
