Finding Kukan: A Film by Robin Lung



Feature Documentary

Followed by Q&A w / Director & Producer, Robin Lung

Presented by: The Oakland Asian Cultural Center



Co-sponsored by:

CAAM – Center for Asian American Media

CACA – Chinese American Citizens Alliance – Oakland Lodge



Saturday, March 31, 2018



Doors open 6:30pm / Film Screens 7:00pm / Q&A 8:15 – 9pm



About the Film: Filmmaker Robin Lung investigates the case of Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of KUKAN, a landmark color film that revealed atrocities in World War II China to audiences around the world.



KUKAN has the rare honor of being the first ever American feature documentary to receive an Academy Award in 1942.



Lost for decades, Lung discovers a badly damaged film print of KUKAN, and pieces together the untold, inspirational tale of the two renegades behind the making of it – Chinese American playwright Li Ling-Ai and cameraman ​​Rey Scott.



(75 Minutes, Feature Documentary, In English and Mandarin)



Free and Open to the Public

Suggested Donation: sliding scale $5 – $20



Event Phone: 510-637-0455



