Finger Wave at Oakland March of Thousands: Gun Sense Now!
Finger wave thing can be hard if you have arthritis, but the students got no problems. Some great signage too. Photos by Carol Thomas, please credit the photographer. Non-commercial use only.
Juxtaposition of young and old.
§show 'em how
Narcissistic Republican Assholes
