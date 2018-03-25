From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Finger Wave at Oakland March of Thousands: Gun Sense Now! by R. Robertson

Sunday Mar 25th, 2018 6:51 AM

Finger wave thing can be hard if you have arthritis, but the students got no problems. Some great signage too. Photos by Carol Thomas, please credit the photographer. Non-commercial use only.

Juxtaposition of young and old.